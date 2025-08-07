South Park brutally mocks Trump and JD Vance in latest episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Park has continued to pull no punches against Donald Trump with the latest episode mocking not just the president, but many of his colleagues and supporters, too.

The second episode of the animated show’s 27th season featured a mini version of vice president JD Vance, who is shown waiting on his “boss” Trump while he’s in bed with Satan.

It also includes a dog-killing parody of the director of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Cartman imitating vocal Trump activist Charlie Kirk.

The episode, titled “Got a Nut”, focuses on South Park character Mr Mackey’s financial struggles after being laid off from his role at South Park Elementary. While trying to find a new job, Mackey’s banker suggests that he join controversial immigration law enforcement agency ICE due to the organisation’s substantial salary.

Mackey enrols with ICE and then watches an orientation video featuring Noem, which mocks the fact that she once confessed to killing her own dog, arguing that it was “untrainable”.

“A few years ago, I had to put my puppy down by shooting it in the face, because sometimes doing what’s important means doing what’s hard,” says the animated Noem, who then proceeds to shoot many innocent dogs as part of her ICE orientation speech. At one point in the episode, ICE raids heaven and arrests several angels.

Mackey’s work with ICE quickly sees him recognised by Trump, who invites the former school counsellor to join him for a party and a pint-sized JD Vance at his Mar-a-Lago complex in Florida

Trump then invites Mackey to join him and Satan in bed. The mini version of Vance offers to lend a hand, asking: “Would you like me to apply the baby oil to Satan’s a**hole, boss?”

Cartman appears throughout the episode as a podcaster, spouting many controversial right-wing views and arguing with people, as part of his feud with fellow conservative character Clyde Donovan.

The latest episode arrived after South Park fired back at the Department of Homeland Security for using an image from their show to promote joining Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Department of Homeland Security used an image from South Park to promote joining ICE ( Comedy Central )

On Tuesday (5 August), the DHS X/Twitter account used a still from a teaser for episode two of the show’s newest season, showing ICE officers descending on the fictional town of South Park with the caption: “JOIN.ICE.GOV.”

Hours later, the official account for South Park clapped back, retweeting the image with the caption: “Wait, so we ARE relevant?” along with the hashtag “eat a bag of d***s.”

The caption is in reference to a statement from the White House, released after the South Park season 27 premiere episode launched a scathing critique of Trump.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement at the time.