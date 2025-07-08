‘Ice Barbie’ Kristi Noem ripped for asking fans to choose a favorite horseback portrait as Texas disaster continues
As the search and rescue efforts in Texas continue, the Homeland Security Secretary asked her Instagram audience to choose which portrait of her they like best
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem asked her social media followers to pick which portrait of her on horseback they prefer, leading some social media users to accuse her of horsing around on Instagram amid a disaster in Texas.
Noem — known online as ‘ICE Barbie’ for her role in the federal government — is now cosplaying as what the Daily Beast described as ‘Cowgirl Barbie’ after she posted her three potential official portraits as South Dakota governor. She served as governor from 2019 to 2025.
“Which one do you like for the official Governor’s portrait to hang in the South Dakota State Capitol?” she posted on Instagram Monday. “Thank you David Uhl!”
The first image features Noem, dressed in a collared white shirt and matching white pants, looking pensively to the side as she poses on horseback. The second shows Noem dramatically riding in full stride in white fringe pants and a gray zip hoodie with a furry hood, her silver earring blown by the breeze. The third captures Noem with her hands crossed atop her dark jeans as her gaze focuses on something off to the side.
Each image captures her long locks flowing under a beige cowboy hat.
Her Instagram followers vocalized which portrait they liked best of the Homeland Security Secretary in the comments section.
“I like 3 as it exemplifies the powerful and yet contemplative manner of governor. It is as if you’re looking to the future with determination and purpose befitting of the great state of South Dakota,” one user wrote.
“Wow, each one is beautiful, I love #1 for the Governor’s portrait,” one said.
Another opined: “2 captures your pursuit of making America safe again.”
“All are great but I like 2. You are in motion, no dust settling under your feet to save the nation!!” yet another remarked.
Other Instagrammers strayed from the assignment. Rather than participating in the poll, one user asked why there was no dog in the photos, referring to her 14-month wire-haired pointer Cricket, whom she admitted to shooting dead two decades ago in her memoir.
Another similarly wondered: “Where’s Cricket?”
Others also took Noem’s post as an opportunity to criticize the head of the Department of Homeland Security for posting on Instagram amid the deadly floods that have devastated parts of Texas. Noem visited the disaster-struck state over the weekend. The DHS oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which helps in disaster response.
At the time she posted the photo, dozens had died as a result of the floods; that number has since climbed to more than 100 people.
“70+ dead, many of [them] children…and others still missing AND THIS IS WHAT THE PUPPY SHOOTER IS POSTING RIGHT NOW?” one user asked.
Yet another suggested: “Maybe the one with the flood, and you doing nothing about it.”
Noem has been criticized for “glamorizing” a very serious job.
In March, some social media users blasted her for wearing flashy jewelry as she stood in front of a cell of deported migrants in an El Salvador megaprison.
“Wearing what appears to be a $50k gold Rolex Daytona to film a threat of due-process free rendition to a third-world prison is a really special touch, Secretary,” Patrick Jaicomo, a civil rights litigator, wrote.
In April, Noem posted a video showing her wielding a gun incorrectly while boasting a baseball cap and tactical gear as she is flanked by two ICE agents.
In response, conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly said: “Just stop trying to glamorize the mission and put yourself in the middle of it as you cosplay ICE agent, which you’re not.”
Meghan McCain also slammed Noem’s appearance in the video, saying on her YouTube show: “I don’t think that it is productive to have a full face of hair and makeup and hair extensions... when you’re doing things like that.” She added: “If I were giving her some advice, I would be like, ‘How about pulling our hair back in a baseball cap and not doing a photo-op?’”
