At least 104 people have been killed following torrential downpours that began Thursday after the Guadalupe River burst from its banks on Friday, rising by 20 feet in roughly 95 minutes.
Twenty-seven young girls and staff members were killed at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp situated on the river.
Maps reveal the devastation seen in Kerr County, where authorities revealed 28 children were among the 84 victims in the flood-ravaged region.
In Austin, at least 13 people were also killed in associated flooding, and 15 remain unaccounted for, according to an official tally released by officials Monday.
Authorities said at least seven people were killed in Travis County, six in Kendall County, five in Burnett County, two in Williamson County, one in Tom Green County, and two more in Kendall County.
In Kerr County, first responders were forced to navigate uprooted trees, swept-away buildings, and large piles of debris during their operations. There were also power outages thanks to 40 downed power lines, officials said.
Ten girls from Camp Mystic and one counselor remained missing on Monday evening. The camp reported that the floods had killed 27 campers and staff members.
“That’s every parent’s nightmare,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz told reporters.
Responding to a question about an emergency warning system, Cruz said there had always been a risk of flooding along the river and that everyone would evacuate people if they could go back in time.
“Evacuation is a delicate balance,” said Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice at the same press conference.
“Because if you evacuate too late, you then risk putting buses or cars or vehicles or campers on roads into low-water areas trying to get them out, which then can make it even more challenging. Because these flash floods happen very quickly.”
First responders had been swept off the road while trying to help, he added.
","copyright":"AP","title":"AP25186516385152","description":"A woman falls while climbing with others over debris on a bridge atop the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)","credit":null,"alt":"A woman falls while climbing with others over debris on a bridge atop the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Ingram, Texas.","url":"https://static.the-independent.com/2025/07/07/16/47/AP25186516385152.jpeg","mid":5705012,"cleanUrl":"https://static.the-independent.com/2025/07/07/16/47/AP25186516385152.jpeg","extra":{"imageSize":{"width":3944,"height":2630},"sizes":{"Freeform":{"trimData":{"top":0,"right":0,"bottom":0,"left":0},"cropData":{"x":0,"y":0,"width":3944,"height":2630,"rotate":0,"scaleX":1,"scaleY":1}}}},"localCaption":"The Central Texas Guadalupe River rose to its second-highest level on record last week. Flood watches and warnings remain in effect on Monday following deadly flooding","localCopyright":"AP"},"type":"image"},{"data":{"caption":"Sergio Sanchez walks through debris while assisting with search and rescue efforts on the banks of the Guadalupe River on July 06, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. ","copyright":"Getty","title":"GettyImages-2223865663","description":"CENTER POINT, TEXAS - JULY 06: Sergio Sanchez walks through debris while assisting with search and rescue efforts on the banks of the Guadalupe River on July 06, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. Sanchez and his family drove from San Antonio to help with search and rescue efforts. Heavy rainfall caused severe flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas, leaving more than 70 people reported dead. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)","credit":null,"alt":"Sergio Sanchez walks through debris while assisting with search and rescue efforts on the banks of the Guadalupe River on July 06, 2025 in Center Point, Texas.","url":"https://static.the-independent.com/2025/07/07/16/16/GettyImages-2223865663.jpeg","mid":5705032,"cleanUrl":"https://static.the-independent.com/2025/07/07/16/16/GettyImages-2223865663.jpeg","extra":{"imageSize":{"width":8667,"height":5768},"sizes":{"3:2":{"trimData":{"top":0,"right":8,"bottom":0,"left":7},"cropData":{"x":7.500000000000082,"y":0,"width":8652,"height":5768,"rotate":0,"scaleX":1,"scaleY":1}},"Freeform":{"trimData":{"top":0,"right":0,"bottom":0,"left":0},"cropData":{"x":0,"y":0,"width":8667,"height":5768,"rotate":0,"scaleX":1,"scaleY":1}}}},"localCaption":"Search and rescue efforts continued on Monday, amid rainy weather. But officials said responders were running into technical challenges","localCopyright":"Getty"},"type":"image"}],"id":"auto-image-gallery","isImage":false,"title":"Here is where the flash flooding has hit Texas"}
