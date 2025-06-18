Kristi Noem is released after being rushed to the hospital with an allergic reaction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has been released from the hospital after suffering an allergic reaction.

Noem was rushed to a Washington D.C. hospital Tuesday following an allergic reaction, DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin previously told The Independent.

“She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering,” McLaughlin said.

Noem was discharged from the hospital last night, McLaughlin told The Independent Wednesday.

DHS did not answer The Independent’s questions about Noem’s current condition or what triggered the allergic reaction.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has been released from the hospital after suffering an allergic reaction ( AFP/Getty )

On Monday, Noem and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited Fort Detrick, the Maryland Army Base at the center of an FBI investigation into a biohazard incident.

Kennedy recently told the Senate that a biosafety lab was shut down after an alleged incident involving two contractors.

Bruce LeVell, a former adviser and ally of President Donald Trump, sent well wishes to Noem on Tuesday.

“My heart is with her during this challenging time, but I know her strength and determination will shine through. Please join me in keeping Kristi in your prayers for a swift and full recovery,” LeVell wrote on X.

He continued: “She has been tirelessly spearheading @realDonaldTrump initiative to uphold law and order and utilize ICE to keep our country safe from criminals. Let’s stand strong for her, just as she’s stood strong for America.”

In a follow-up post Wednesday, LeVell wrote: “Praise God, @Sec_Noem is going to be alright!”

The former South Dakota governor has risen to prominence as a member of Trump’s cabinet.

Under Noem’s leadership, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have ramped up arrests, targeting immigrants in non-traditional venues like courthouses. ICE reportedly has an arrest quota of 3,000 per day, and Noem has even joined in on ICE raids, wearing a vest that says “POLICE ICE.”

As Noem and others in the Trump administration carry out the president’s mass deportation plans, mass protests erupted in Los Angeles and other major cities.