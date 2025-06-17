Kristi Noem rushed to hospital in an ambulance after allergic reaction, DHS says
Homeland Security secretary is conscious and speaking with staff
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was rushed to a hospital in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday after experiencing an allergic reaction, according to an agency spokesperson.
“Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today,” DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to The Independent.
“She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering,” she added.
Noem has been conscious and has been speaking with her security detail, according to CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Following his election, Donald Trump named the former Republican governor of South Dakota to lead the sprawling federal law enforcement agency, where she serves as the de facto chief of the administration’s anti-immigration agenda and the nation’s emergency response operations.
On Monday, Noem and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited Fort Detrick, the Maryland Army Base at the center of an FBI investigation into a biohazard incident. According to Kennedy’s recent Senate testimony, a biosafety lab was shut down after an alleged incident involving two contractors.
Last week, she held a press conference in California following protests demanding the withdrawal of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers after a series of raids that rattled immigrant communities in the Los Angeles area.
Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla, who was attending a meeting in the same building last week, was roughed up by federal agents after he interrupted her briefing to ask questions about aggressive enforcement actions in the state. He was pinned to the ground and handcuffed.
Noem and Padilla spoke for 15 minutes after the incident.
This is a developing story
