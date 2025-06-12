Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) was forcibly removed by what appeared to be law enforcement officials on Thursday when he interrupted a Los Angeles press conference by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who was discussing the Trump administration’s response to the ongoing demonstration in the city over President Donald Trump’s immigration raids and mass deportation efforts.

“We are not going away,” Noem declared. “We are staying here to liberate the city from the socialists and the burdensome leadership that this governor and that this mayor have placed on this country and what they have tried to insert into the city.”

At that point, Padilla — who had barged into the conference room — tried to address the Homeland Security chief before he was accosted by FBI agents, who have said since the incident that they detained the senator after rushing him away from the scene.

“I’m Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary. Because the fact of the matter is, a half dozen... Hands off!” the lawmaker was heard shouting as he was swarmed by law enforcement.

The Independent has requested comment from DHS and the FBI.

open image in gallery US Senator Alex Padilla, Democrat from California, is removed from the room after interrupting a news conference with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles on June 12, 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Based on footage that was shared on social media from reporters on the scene, after being forcefully pushed out of the conference room into an adjacent hallway, Padilla was handcuffed and restrained by several FBI agents.

“Senator Padilla is currently in Los Angeles exercising his duty to perform Congressional oversight of the federal government’s operations in Los Angeles and across California. He was in the federal building to receive a briefing with General Guillot and was listening to Secretary Noem’s press conference,” Padilla’s office said in a statement. “He tried to ask the Secretary a question, and was forcibly removed by federal agents, forced to the ground and handcuffed. He is not currently detained, and we are working to get additional information.”

“This is unacceptable, full stop,” the Congressional Hispanic Caucus added in another statement. “@SenAlexPadilla attended an open press conference to engage in debate, to represent his state, to do his job. We demand a full investigation and consequences for every official involved in this assault against a sitting US senator.”

In a brief, furious statement on the Senate floor, Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said footage of the incident “sickened my stomach, adding: “We need immediate answers to what the hell went on.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is currently suing the administration for federally mobilizing the National Guard in response to the protests, also immediately condemned the treatment of Padilla during the press conference.

“@SenAlexPadilla is one of the most decent people I know. This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful,” he tweeted. “Trump and his shock troops are out of control. This must end now.”

open image in gallery Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem holds a news conference regarding the recent protests in Los Angeles. ( AP )

“America is dying. Trump’s agents just physically attacked a U.S. Senator. This is how freedom dies,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) stated on X.

The arrest follows resistance from thousands of Americans against the Trump administration’s aggressive anti-immigration agenda, with immigration raids and arrests in the Los Angeles area sparking nationwide protests against enforcement efforts ripping families and communities apart.

Noem has also revoked humanitarian protections for roughly 1 million people with temporary legal status after fleeing disaster and violence in nations like Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Immigration judges have also been instructed to drop cases for hundreds of other immigrants, making potentially millions of people vulnerable to arrest and swift removal from the country. Noem has deployed masked agents to make arrests in and outside courthouses moments after those hearings end.

White House policy chief Stephen Miller, the architect of the president’s anti-immigration platform, has put pressure on Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to arrest 3,000 people a day. He reportedly told officials last month to “just go out there and arrest illegal aliens.”