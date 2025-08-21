Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brooke Hogan is continuing to question the circumstances of her father’s death.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack at his home in Florida on July 24 at the age of 71.

However, medical records also revealed that the wrestler was suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukemia, which was not public knowledge at the time of his death.

On Wednesday, Brooke posted a lengthy Instagram Story suggesting that 911 call recordings could “change the narrative” on her father’s death.

Brooke claimed that she has received “legit calls from professionals- from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative.”

open image in gallery Brooke Hogan Instagram Story ( @mizzhogan/Instagram )

She said that those professionals “feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day.”

“I do not have answers as to if the officials who have contacted me about what they witnessed relayed this information to the medical examiner’s office,” she said. “And if they did, I do not know why it wasn't taken into consideration.”

Brooke said she’s shared all her information with her younger brother, Nick, who she described as “boots on the ground with everything.”

“The short of it is- It’s all up to my dad’s wife [Sky Daily] and I have zero control,” she claimed.

Before his death, Hogan and Brooke had been estranged, and she had removed herself from his will. Still, she has denied having any “beef” with Sky.

open image in gallery Wrestler Hulk Hogan and his daughter Brooke at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards ( Getty )

“I have to trust that my brother is doing his best to get answers,” Brooke said. “At the end of the day, answers would be great, but none of it brings my dad back. And my hands are tied.”

She concluded saying that her family is “already dealing with enough” and that she “will not be talking about this mystery anymore.”

Brooke, who did not attend her father’s funeral on August 5, has previously questioned the nature of her father’s death.

Brooke shared an article on her Instagram Story, the headline of which read: “Quick cremation without autopsy raises questions about Hulk Hogan’s death.” She attached a GIF in the corner of her post saying, “Exactly, thank you.”

Medical records from the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center, as viewed by The Independent, stated that Hulk died from an acute myocardial infarction, most commonly known as a heart attack. Before the heart attack, Hulk had a history of atrial fibrillation (also known as Afib or AF), a heart rhythm disorder where the chambers of the heart beat irregularly or rapidly.

The medical records also revealed that before his death, Hulk had chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a type of cancer that affects the white blood cells.

Hogan was one of the most recognizable figures in WWE history, celebrated for his outsized persona and headline matches. He anchored the very first WrestleMania in 1985 and went on to battle legends including Andre the Giant, Randy Savage, The Rock, and even WWE co-founder Vince McMahon.

A celebrity outside the wrestling world, he appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, including Hogan Knows Best, a reality show about his life on VH1.