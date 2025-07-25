Hulk Hogan’s wife Sky breaks silence after his death in heartbreaking post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hulk Hogan’s wife, Sky, has shared an emotional statement about his death.

The former wrestler died Thursday at the age of 71, after medics were reportedly called to his home in Clearwater, Florida. While a cause of death hasn’t been revealed, TMZ reported he experienced “cardiac arrest.”

Sky, who married Hulk in 2023, broke her silence Friday on Instagram, sharing a sweet picture of herself kissing him on the cheek. In the caption, she also shared details about his physical health before his death.

“I wasn’t ready for this…and my heart is in pieces,” Sky, 46, wrote. “He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time.

“This loss is sudden and impossible to process,” she continued. “To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart.”

Hulk Hogan’s wife says his death was ‘sudden’ ( Getty Images )

She added that her husband loved his fans a great deal, “despite his growing physical discomfort.”

“He did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all. You meant everything to him,” Sky continued. “He was a believer in Christ, and I take comfort knowing his soul is at peace and he’s been welcomed home.”

“Please keep his family and all of us who loved him in your prayers as we try to navigate this new reality,” she concluded.

The yoga instructor got engaged to Hulk in July 2023, after a year of dating. They officially tied the knot in September 2023.

Sky was Hulk’s third wife. The WWE legend was married to Linda Hogan from 1993 to 2009 and then to Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 to 2021. He and Linda shared two children, Brooke, 37, and Nick, 36. However, Brooke has been estranged from her parents for nearly a decade.

Only days before Hulk’s death, Linda shared a throwback photo with her ex-husband. She posted a snap from 1996, when they attended a convention in Las Vegas.

She simply captioned the post: “The good old days !”

Before meeting Hulk, Sky welcomed three children of her own, but she keeps their lives out of the spotlight.

Born Terry Gene Bollea, Hulk skyrocketed to fame in the 1980s, bringing professional wrestling into the mainstream. He went on to become an eight-time WrestleMania headliner and six-time World Wrestling Entertainment champion, in addition to an actor and reality television personality.

Hulk has been mourned by the WWE, fellow wrestlers, and political figures. On his Truth Social account, President Donald Trump issued a tribute to Hulk, who became a fixture during Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign, appearing at the Republican National Convention to appeal to voters.

“We lost a great friend today, the “Hulkster.” Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart,” Trump wrote.

He continued: “He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive.”