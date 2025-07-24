Hulk Hogan death updates: Trump Jr and Ric Flair lead tributes to WWE legend after death aged 71
WWE legend’s death comes after his wife, Sky, denied rumors he was in a coma after undergoing surgeries
WWE legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71.
Medics were reportedly called to Hogan’s Clearwater, Florida, home Thursday morning. A cause of death hasn’t been revealed, though TMZ reported he experienced “cardiac arrest.”
Born Terry Gene Bollea, Hogan skyrocketed to fame in the 1980s, bringing professional wrestling into the mainstream. He went on to become an eight-time WrestleMania headliner and six-time World Wrestling Entertainment champion, in addition to an actor and reality television personality.
Hogan was also embroiled in controversy throughout his career. A sex tape scandal and racist remarks clouded his reputation and left him asking fans for forgiveness.
The former wrestler also became a fixture during President Donald Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign, appearing at the Republican National Convention to appeal to voters.
Survived by wife Sky, ex-wife Linda, and children Brooke and Nick, Hogan has been mourned by the WWE, fellow wrestlers, and political figures.
Fellow WWE legend Jake Roberts says Hogan's legacy will 'live forever'
Retired WWE legend Jake “The Snake” Roberts, whose career coincided with Hogan’s, paid tribute on Instagram, writing: “It’s hard to put into words what Terry ‘Hulk Hogan’ Bollea meant to professional wrestling and entertainment.
“He may be gone, but his memory and legacy will live forever. RIP Hulkster,” the 70-year-old retired wrestler said, next to a picture of the two of them in their famous WWE ring gear.
Sylvester Stallone remembers first time meeting 'brilliant personality and showman' Hogan
Sylvester Stallone remembered meeting Hogan for the first time when he was just 26.
“I had the pleasure of meeting this brilliant personality and showman when he was 26 years old,” the Hollywood star wrote on Instagram, alongside an old black-and-white picture of the 6’7” Hogan towering over him in the ring.
“He was absolutely wonderful and his amazing skill made Rocky 3 incredibly special. My heart breaks,” Stallone added.
Hogan starred in the 1982 sports action movie as Thunderlips.
Hulk Hogan celebrated Father's Day with son Nick weeks before death
Last month, Hulk Hogan celebrated Father’s Day with his son, Nick.
The 34-year-old posted a sweet throwback photo of himself and his father to mark the occasion.
“Had a great Father’s Day with the goat! Happy Father’s Day to all the awesome dads!
Hogan's Florida Representative says, 'legend of Hulkamania will run wild forever'
Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna, who governed his district of FL-13, also paid her respects.
“RIP to the great Hulk Hogan, who lived right here in FL-13. It was an honor to be your Representative,” Luna said on X, alongside a clip of his infamous shirt-ripping stunt at the 2024 Republican National Convention.
“Gone, but the legend of Hulkamania will run wild forever,” she added.
Pete Hegseth pays tribute
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth posted an old photo of Hogan waving an American flag in the ring.
He wrote in the caption a simple: “RIP.”
Vice President JD Vance honors Hogan as a 'great American icon'
Vice President JD Vance honored Hogan for being a “great American Icon.”
Hogan was “one of the first people I ever truly admired as a kid,” the Republican politician said on X.
“The last time I saw him we promised we’d get beers together next time we saw each other. The next time will have to be on the other side, my friend! Rest in peace.”
Ric Flair's daughter remembers Hogan helped her through the near-loss of her father
The daughter of wrestling legend Ric Flair has remembered Hogan for being one of the few people who supported her when she nearly lost her father eight years ago.
“When I nearly lost my dad 8 years ago, one of the few people who was there for all of it was Hulk Hogan,” Charlotte Flair said on X. “My heart breaks for Nick and Brooke. Rest in peace, brother.”
Singer Lee Greenwood mourns 'heartbreaking loss'
American singer Lee Greenwood mourned the “heartbreaking loss” on X, writing: “Our hearts are with the Hogan family, the millions of fans, and friends across the world as we mourn this heartbreaking loss.”
He included two photos of himself and Hogan backstage at the 2024 Republican National Convention.
Like Hogan, Greenwood appeared on stage at the RNC, to support Trump, singing his patriotic anthem, “God Bless the U.S.A.”
Ex-wife Linda Hogan recently reminisced about 'good old days'
Days before Hogan’s death, his first ex-wife, Linda Hogan, with whom he was married from 1983 to 2009, shared a throwback photo of the two of them.
“The good old days !” she wrote in the caption.
Linda is the mother of Hogan’s two children, 37-year-old Brooke and 34-year-old Nick.
After his divorce from Linda, Hogan was married to makeup artist Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 to 2021.
In 2023, he married his third wife, Sky.
Donald Trump Jr. honored Hogan
Donald Trump Jr. has shared a tribute to “legend” Hulk Hogan.
