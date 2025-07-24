Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hulk Hogan’s ex-wife, Linda Hogan, shared a throwback photo with the WWE legend just days before his death.

The former wrestler died Thursday at the age of 71, after medics were reportedly called to his home in Clearwater, Florida. While a cause of death hasn’t been revealed, TMZ reported he experienced “cardiac arrest.”

Only days earlier, Hogan’s ex-wife Linda reminisced about their happy days together, sharing a photo of herself and Hulk from 1996 on her Instagram.

She simply captioned the post: “The good old days !”

The throwback picture was of the former couple at the NATPE Convention in Las Vegas. For the event at the time, Linda wore a black form-fitting gown, with matching elbow-length gloves, and had her hair in a ponytail. Her then-husband, who had his arm wrapped around Linda, wore his signature red and yellow wrestling costume.

Hogan married Linda in 1983 before they welcomed two children, Brooke, 37, and Nick, 36. However, Brooke has been estranged from her parents for nearly a decade.

Pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan and wife Linda on the set of their daughter Brooke's music video shoot 'Bout Us' on May 6, 2006 in Los Angeles, California ( Getty )

The famous family also starred in their own reality show, Hogan Knows Best, from 2005 to 2007. The program ran for four seasons.

However, Linda filed for divorce from Hulk in November 2007, with the divorce finalized in 2009.

“The war is over,” she told The Tampa Bay Tribune at the time, as reported by People. The interview came after she and her ex had a court hearing, where she gave him a friendly kiss on the cheek, in Clearwater, Florida, to finalize the split.

“I still love him. He’s the father of my children,” she added. Hulk echoed Linda’s remarks at the time, telling The Tampa Bay Tribune: “When you’re married to someone for 23 years … you hope for the best …. We just got torn apart.”

However, Linda went on to make multiple claims about her ex-husband and how their split has affected their family. In March, she posted a video on her Instagram Stories of herself crying, as reported by E! News, and said: “It’s been 15, however long years since I left Hulk Hogan, and my family is the worst mess.”

