Active shooter at large after ‘numerous’ people shot near Kentucky highway

“Numerous” people have been shot near I-75 in Kentucky, according to authorities.

Just after 6.30pm, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced that interstate highway at Exit 49 and US 25 — nine miles north of London — was closed due to an “active shooter situation.”

The authorities added that “numerous persons” have been shot near the highway. The Independent has emailed a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office for more information.

The shooter is still at large, according to police.

“The Suspect has not been caught at this time we are urging people to stay inside!!We will try our best to get you as much information as it becomes available!!” Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington wrote on Facebook.

The state’s governor Andy Beshear urged locals to avoid the area in a post on X: “Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available.” He added: “Please pray for everyone involved.”

Southbound traffic is being diverted off at Exit 59, according to Mount Vernon Fire Department. “Expect heavy congestion and delays in the area. Please avoid I-75 and US 25 if possible, and follow directions from law enforcement, fire department personnel and road signs for detours.”

This is a developing story.