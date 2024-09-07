Parts of a highway in Kentucky are closed due to an ‘active shooter situation,’ authorities say ( Laurel County Sheriff’s Office )

An active shooter is at large after opening fire near near I-75 in Kentucky, striking multiple people, to authorities.

Just after 6.30pm, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced that interstate highway at Exit 49 and US 25 — nine miles north of London — was closed due to an “active shooter situation.”

The authorities added that “numerous persons” have been shot near the highway. It’s not immediately clear how many people were shot or what condition they are in.

As of an hour later, the suspect has not been caught, police said.

“The Suspect has not been caught at this time we are urging people to stay inside!!We will try our best to get you as much information as it becomes available!!” Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington wrote on Facebook.

Governor Andy Beshear urged locals to avoid the area in a post on X: “Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available.”

Authorities are urging locals to avoid the area and traffic is being diverted off at Exit 59.