Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Liveupdated

Diddy trial live: Combs’s ex-girlfriend ‘Jane’ to be cross-examined after recounting ‘freak offs’ and beatings

Sean Combs accused of treating former partner ‘like an animal’ during Monday’s testimony

Joe Sommerlad,Katie Hawkinson,Kelly Rissman
Tuesday 10 June 2025 04:52 EDT
President Donald Trump speculates about possible Diddy pardon as rap mogul's trial continues in New York

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s ex-girlfriend “Jane” will return to the witness stand on Tuesday for cross-examination after three days of testimony.

Jane, who dated Combs from 2021 to 2024 and is testifying under a pseudonym, said she felt Combs was paying her rent as “leverage” to control her during their relationship. Jane also accused Combs of treating her “like an animal” after years of “hotel nights,” according to texts shown in court from October 2023.

Judge Arun Subramanian has said he will address the defense’s latest mistrial filing this morning, alleging “prosecutorial misconduct” over witness Bryana Bongolan’s testimony last week that Combs dangled her from a 17th-story balcony, which Combs’s attorneys say was “demonstrably false.”

The justice will rule once prosecutors have had an opportunity to respond.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy charges. He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.

The rapper has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the sex trafficking trial of hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs as it resumes in New York on Tuesday.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy charges.

He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.

Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.

Joe Sommerlad10 June 2025 09:45

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in