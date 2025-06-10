President Donald Trump speculates about possible Diddy pardon as rap mogul's trial continues in New York

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s ex-girlfriend “Jane” will return to the witness stand on Tuesday for cross-examination after three days of testimony.

Jane, who dated Combs from 2021 to 2024 and is testifying under a pseudonym, said she felt Combs was paying her rent as “leverage” to control her during their relationship. Jane also accused Combs of treating her “like an animal” after years of “hotel nights,” according to texts shown in court from October 2023.

Judge Arun Subramanian has said he will address the defense’s latest mistrial filing this morning, alleging “prosecutorial misconduct” over witness Bryana Bongolan’s testimony last week that Combs dangled her from a 17th-story balcony, which Combs’s attorneys say was “demonstrably false.”

The justice will rule once prosecutors have had an opportunity to respond.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy charges. He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.

The rapper has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.