Diddy trial live: Combs’s ex-girlfriend ‘Jane’ to return to stand after judge threatens to remove rapper
Jane, the second alleged sex-trafficking victim to testify in Combs’s New York trial, told jurors she felt obligated to partake in drug-dazed ‘hotel nights’
A former girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs will continue her testimony Friday after the judge threatened to boot the music mogul from his own trial after his “absolutely unacceptable” attempts to interact with the jury.
As week four of testimony draws to a close, alleged sex-trafficking victim “Jane” is expected to return to the stand after proceedings resume at 9 a.m. inside Manhattan federal court.
Jane, who is testifying under a pseudonym, delivered a spate of bombshell accusations to jurors Thursday, including that she felt obligated to partake in the media mogul’s drug-dazed marathon sex sessions with male prostitutes, nicknamed “hotel nights” or “debauchery.”
It followed Judge Arun Subramanian threatening to bar Combs from the courtroom after he “vigorously nodded” at jurors during testimony, with a defense attorney stating that it would not happen again.
Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.
From court: Jane delivers teary testimony about how ‘wonderful’ relationship turned toxic
“Jane” appeared almost nostalgic as she testified about how “wonderful” the start of her relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs was.
They called each other “Burt” and “Ernie.”
But she started tearing up, pausing and grabbing a tissue, when the prosecutor asked what changed in May 2021, just months into their relationship, when they had their first “freak-off,” a term she didn’t use (she called them “debauchery” and “hotel nights”).
Jane mostly looked down as she walked through the typical pattern of these marathon sex sessions with male prostitutes and stressed that she only wanted to be with Combs.
On a typical hotel night, she said they usually went through two dozen bottles of baby oil.
'Jane' set to return to stand this morning
Jane, a former girlfriend and alleged sex-trafficking victim of Sean “Diddy” Combs, will continue her testimony Friday morning, when court resumes at about 9 a.m.
All up, her testimony could span across five days. Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey is aiming to ensure that direct questioning of Jane is finished by the end of Monday’s hearing.
Here's what happened yesterday
Judge Arun Subramanian threatened to yank Sean “Diddy” Combs from his own trial after he “vigorously nodded” at jurors during testimony on Thursday.
“Your client was looking at jurors and nodding vigorously,” Subramanian told Combs’s attorney. “This can't continue or I will give a limiting instruction you won't like, or other measures, including barring your client from the courtroom.”
“Do you understand?,” he asked, firmly.
Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo told the judge that it wouldn’t happen again.
The incident followed further testimony from Cassie Ventura’s close friend, Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, who testified that Combs once dangled her over a 17th-floor balcony. The defense accused Bongolan of lying, which she rejected.
Alleged Combs victim “Jane,” who is testifying under a pseudonym to protect her identity, was called to the stand on Thursday afternoon. Jane was in a relationship with Combs from 2021 to 2024, she said in court. Her testimony could last up to five days.
Judge threatens to boot Diddy from his own trial
A judge has threatened to remove Sean “Diddy” Combs from the courtroom for “nodding vigorously” at jurors during his sex trafficking trial.
Judge Arun Subramanian admonished Diddy for reportedly interacting with the jury during testimony given by fashion designer Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, a longtime friend of his former long-term partner Cassie Ventura.
“Mr. Agnifilo, your client was looking at jurors and nodding vigorously,” Subramanian said, referring to Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo. “This can't continue or I will give a limiting instruction you won't like, or other measures including barring your client from the courtroom. Do you understand?”
