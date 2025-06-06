Related: Trump speculates about possible Diddy pardon as rap mogul's trial continues in New York

A former girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs will continue her testimony Friday after the judge threatened to boot the music mogul from his own trial after his “absolutely unacceptable” attempts to interact with the jury.

As week four of testimony draws to a close, alleged sex-trafficking victim “Jane” is expected to return to the stand after proceedings resume at 9 a.m. inside Manhattan federal court.

Jane, who is testifying under a pseudonym, delivered a spate of bombshell accusations to jurors Thursday, including that she felt obligated to partake in the media mogul’s drug-dazed marathon sex sessions with male prostitutes, nicknamed “hotel nights” or “debauchery.”

It followed Judge Arun Subramanian threatening to bar Combs from the courtroom after he “vigorously nodded” at jurors during testimony, with a defense attorney stating that it would not happen again.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.