Sean “Diddy” Combs’s ex-girlfriend who claims she was abused during the music mogul’s marathon sex sessions, known as “freak-offs,” is set to testify.

Thursday’s hearing at Manhattan federal court is expected to start later than usual at 11 a.m. and bring the long-awaited testimony of the alleged Combs sex-trafficking victim, who has been given the pseudonym “Jane” to protect her identity. Her testimony could last up to five days.

Jane is expected to take the stand after the defense wraps up its cross-examination of fashion designer Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, who told jurors Wednesday that she had been left traumatized after Combs dangled her over a 17th-story balcony of Cassie Ventura’s Los Angeles home.

With the trial running behind schedule, the government said it is uncertain whether radio personality Enrique Santos – originally expected to testify after Bongolan – will still take the stand.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.