Diddy trial live: Combs’s ex-girlfriend and alleged victim ‘Jane’ to testify after woman ‘dangled over balcony’
Long-awaited testimony of alleged Sean Combs sex-trafficking victim is expected after the defense wraps up its cross-examination of Cassie Ventura’s friend
Sean “Diddy” Combs’s ex-girlfriend who claims she was abused during the music mogul’s marathon sex sessions, known as “freak-offs,” is set to testify.
Thursday’s hearing at Manhattan federal court is expected to start later than usual at 11 a.m. and bring the long-awaited testimony of the alleged Combs sex-trafficking victim, who has been given the pseudonym “Jane” to protect her identity. Her testimony could last up to five days.
Jane is expected to take the stand after the defense wraps up its cross-examination of fashion designer Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, who told jurors Wednesday that she had been left traumatized after Combs dangled her over a 17th-story balcony of Cassie Ventura’s Los Angeles home.
With the trial running behind schedule, the government said it is uncertain whether radio personality Enrique Santos – originally expected to testify after Bongolan – will still take the stand.
Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.
Combs's ex-girlfriend set to become third alleged victim to take stand
Sean “Diddy” Combs’s ex-girlfriend is set to become the third alleged victim of sex trafficking to testify against the music mogul.
“Jane,” a pseudonym to protect her identity, is a single mother who prosecutors say was abused during the Combs’s marathon sex sessions, known as “freak-offs.” Her testimony could last up to five days.
Jane is expected to take the stand after the defense wraps up its cross-examination of fashion designer Bryana “Bana” Bongolan.
Wednesday recap: Diddy 'dangled Cassie Ventura’s friend off 17th-floor balcony'
Sean “Diddy” Combs dangled Cassie Ventura’s longtime friend off a 17th-floor balcony before tossing her into some patio furniture, the mogul’s trial heard.
Bryana Bongolan, a 33-year-old creative marketing director, testified Wednesday afternoon about the September 2016 incident with Diddy that she claims left her with injuries and trauma.
Bongolan told the jury how she and her ex-girlfriend were sleeping on a couch at Ventura’s Los Angeles apartment when they heard Diddy banging on the door in the early hours, waking them both up.
Ventura was in her bedroom, and Bongolan recalled rushing her ex to the bathroom, putting a finger over her mouth, signaling for her to stay quiet. She then went onto Ventura’s balcony to “act casual” and smoke.
Kelly Rissman has the details: