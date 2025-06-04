Diddy trial live: Woman who was allegedly dangled over 17th-story balcony by Combs expected to testify
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s alleged victim ‘Jane’ could testify as early as Wednesday in New York, prosecutors say
The woman who says that Sean “Diddy” Combs dangled her over a 17th-story balcony is set to take the witness stand on Wednesday.
Fashion designer Bryana “Bana” Bongolan is among three witnesses prosecutors are expected to call as testimony enters its 16th day in Combs’s sex-trafficking trial at Manhattan federal court. Bongolan filed a lawsuit against Combs in December last year alleging that the media mogul assaulted her and dangled her over a 17th-story balcony at the Los Angeles apartment of his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.
Prosecutors said that a third and final alleged victim is expected to testify under the pseudonym “Jane” as early as Wednesday afternoon. Her testimony could last up to five days, they said. It followed bombshell testimony Tuesday from Eddy Garcia, a security guard at the Los Angeles hotel where Combs was captured in security footage attacking Ventura.
Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.
Sean “Diddy” Combs handed a hotel security guard $100,000 to keep surveillance footage showing the music mogul’s attack on Cassie Ventura a secret, his trial heard.
The shocking 2016 video of Diddy kicking his then-girlfriend in the hallway of the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles was shown to jurors again on Tuesday.
Security guard Eddy Garcia told the court how the music mogul offered him a stack of cash in a brown paper bag to ensure the footage never got out.
Here's what happened yesterday
Eddy Garcia, a security guard at the Los Angeles hotel where Sean “Diddy” Combs was captured in security footage in March 2016 attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, testified Tuesday.
Garcia testified that his boss sold footage of the attack to Combs for $50,000. Garcia said his boss then tasked him with delivering the footage to Combs. After confirming it was the only copy of the video, Garcia said Combs handed him $100,000 in a paper bag and asked him to sign an NDA with a $1 million penalty.
Derek Ferguson, an ex-executive at Combs Enterprises and Bad Boy Entertainment, also took the stand. Ferguson served as the chief financial officer for Bad Boy Entertainment and worked for Combs from 1996 to 2017.
As he testified, prosecutors showed the jury Combs’s December 2011 bank statements, which corroborated previous testimony from Cassie’s mother who, earlier in the trial, claimed the music mogul demanded $20,000 from Cassie or else he’d release explicit footage of her.