The woman who says that Sean “Diddy” Combs dangled her over a 17th-story balcony is set to take the witness stand on Wednesday.

Fashion designer Bryana “Bana” Bongolan is among three witnesses prosecutors are expected to call as testimony enters its 16th day in Combs’s sex-trafficking trial at Manhattan federal court. Bongolan filed a lawsuit against Combs in December last year alleging that the media mogul assaulted her and dangled her over a 17th-story balcony at the Los Angeles apartment of his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Prosecutors said that a third and final alleged victim is expected to testify under the pseudonym “Jane” as early as Wednesday afternoon. Her testimony could last up to five days, they said. It followed bombshell testimony Tuesday from Eddy Garcia, a security guard at the Los Angeles hotel where Combs was captured in security footage attacking Ventura.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.