Judge lashes out at Diddy and threatens to boot him from the courtroom for ‘nodding vigorously’ at jury
Judge Arun Subramanian admonished Combs for reportedly interacting with the jury during testimony given by fashion designer Bryana ‘Bana’ Bongolan
A judge has threatened to remove Sean “Diddy” Combs from the courtroom for “nodding vigorously” at jurors during his sex trafficking trial.
“Mr Agnifilo, your client was looking at jurors and nodding vigorously,” Subramanian said, referring to Combs’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo. “This can't continue or I will give a limiting instruction you won't like, or other measures including barring your client from the courtroom. Do you understand?”
“No your honor, it's not going to happen again,” Agnifilo responded.
The court artist who has been sketching Combs for more than a month has told NBC News that the mogul has “been making facial expressions at jurors since the start of the trial.”
