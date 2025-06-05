Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Judge lashes out at Diddy and threatens to boot him from the courtroom for ‘nodding vigorously’ at jury

Judge Arun Subramanian admonished Combs for reportedly interacting with the jury during testimony given by fashion designer Bryana ‘Bana’ Bongolan

Rhian Lubin
in New York
Thursday 05 June 2025 13:44 EDT
The judge threatened to remove Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs from the courtroom after he reportedly interacted with jurors
The judge threatened to remove Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs from the courtroom after he reportedly interacted with jurors (REUTERS)

A judge has threatened to remove Sean “Diddy” Combs from the courtroom for “nodding vigorously” at jurors during his sex trafficking trial.

Judge Arun Subramanian admonished Combs for reportedly interacting with the jury during testimony given by fashion designer Bryana “Bana” Bongolan.

“Mr Agnifilo, your client was looking at jurors and nodding vigorously,” Subramanian said, referring to Combs’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo. “This can't continue or I will give a limiting instruction you won't like, or other measures including barring your client from the courtroom. Do you understand?”

“No your honor, it's not going to happen again,” Agnifilo responded.

The court artist who has been sketching Combs for more than a month has told NBC News that the mogul has “been making facial expressions at jurors since the start of the trial.”

More follows

