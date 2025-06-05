The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A judge has threatened to remove Sean “Diddy” Combs from the courtroom for “nodding vigorously” at jurors during his sex trafficking trial.

Judge Arun Subramanian admonished Combs for reportedly interacting with the jury during testimony given by fashion designer Bryana “Bana” Bongolan.

“Mr Agnifilo, your client was looking at jurors and nodding vigorously,” Subramanian said, referring to Combs’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo. “This can't continue or I will give a limiting instruction you won't like, or other measures including barring your client from the courtroom. Do you understand?”

“No your honor, it's not going to happen again,” Agnifilo responded.

The court artist who has been sketching Combs for more than a month has told NBC News that the mogul has “been making facial expressions at jurors since the start of the trial.”

More follows