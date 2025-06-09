The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly kicked down four doors in his ex-girlfriend’s home — and then later demanded she have sex with an escort, his trial heard.

The woman, testifying under the pseudonym Jane Doe, testified on Monday that the shocking incident took place on June 18, 2024. Asked why she remembered the exact date, Doe said: “It was a very terrible day.”

She told the jury that she and Diddy had planned on spending time together at her Los Angeles home, for which Diddy was paying $10,000 per month in rent. That evening, after drinking champagne and tequila, Doe said she confronted Diddy about who had accompanied him on a family trip to Utah days earlier.

As he bent over to tie his shoe, she pushed his head on the marble kitchen counter. Pressed on how hard she pushed, she said: “I gave it a good shot.” She then started throwing glass and candles at him, with some wax landing on his clothing as she yelled that she “hated” him, she told the court.

Diddy, in turn, called her “f***ing crazy” as she ran to the master bedroom and locked the door before things escalated further, Doe testified.

She claimed that Diddy kicked it down and when she went to the master bathroom, the same thing happened, but this time he kicked the door “literally off the hinges,” she recalled. She fled then to her walk-in closet, locked the door, and told him to “just go” as she changed out of her tight dress and into something looser, but the door was once again no match for the music mogul, who kicked it down too, she testified.

Federal prosecutors have charged the music mogul with five federal counts of racketeering conspiracy, transportation to engage in prostitution, and sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty. The violence was one of several shocking moments that emerged from Monday’s testimony.

Doe, who was with Diddy when the 2016 footage of him beating Cassie in the InterContinental Hotel was released, recalled him claiming it was “the only time they had physical violence like that” and called Cassie “a hitter.”

She “fainted” when a media company asked her for a comment on a video of her having sex with an escort; the company never published the video.

Doe testified that she felt like Diddy was using the Los Angeles home that he paid for as “leverage” for “hotel nights” — drug-fueled, days-long sex sessions.

Diddy has paid for Doe’s lawyer since late 2024 — and is still paying, she testified.

Asked how she feels about Diddy now, she said: “I just pray for his continued healing and I pray for peace for him.”

Jane testifies about having a ‘hotel night’ just after a physical fight with Sean “Diddy” Combs ( REUTERS )

Doe said that she tried to leave the house by the front door, but was stopped when Diddy kicked her on the back of her thigh, causing her to fall to the ground. He then put her in a “chokehold” and lifted her up by her neck: “I couldn’t breathe.” She managed to squirm out of it and ran out the door barefoot and ran six blocks. Without a phone or anything else, she hid for what felt like two hours, she recalled.

When she returned to her house, Diddy was still there and she told the cout, “I was scared but I was quiet.” She said that when she entered the guest bedroom, Diddy kicked down that door as well. She then threw more glass and candles at him before running to the patio, where more violence ensued.

She punched him in the forehead, near his temple, and he punched her twice in the forehead near her eyes, Doe recalled. She then “balled up” in the backyard as Diddy started punching and kicking her, she said. He grabbed her by her arm and her hair and dragged her back to the house as he called her “crazy,” Doe testified.

When inside, she managed to grab his phone and call a woman she accused him of being with in Utah.

“Sean was holding me down and making me listen to her insults” on speakerphone, she said. After the call, Doe went to take a shower “to cool off” and caught a glimpse of herself in the mirror — including two golf-ball sized welts on her forehead and a black eye forming.

In the shower, Diddy slapped her three times, causing her to lose balance and fall, she testified. At the same time, she recalled, Doe was calling him a “bitch” and said she “hated him.” Once she got out of the shower, Diddy told her, “Just put some ice on it and put an outfit on.” She understood that to mean lingerie and heels, Doe testified.

The music mogul then used her phone to watch pornography and to text Anton, an escort they saw occasionally. Doe asked why Diddy texted Anton, to which he allegedly said: “You’re not going to ruin my night like this.” So she covered her face with makeup and fixed her hair to cover her welts.

Diddy later demanded she take an ecstasy pill. Doe said she didn’t want to take it. Diddy then, an inch from her face, replied: “Is this coercion?” His tone was “forceful,” Doe told the court as she wiped tears from her cheeks. He told her to perform oral sex on Anton. “It felt like forever,” she recalled. “I just felt sick. Even in my own body, I just felt disgusted. I felt terrible.”

Her cross-examination begins Tuesday.