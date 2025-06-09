Celebrities mentioned during Diddy's trial

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s ex-girlfriend “Jane” is expected to return to the stand at the hip-hop mogul’s New York trial on Monday after delivering teary testimony last week about being pressured into fulfilling his “freaky, wild desires.”

The witness, who is known under a pseudonym to shield her identity, will testify for a third day once proceedings resume at 9am inside Manhattan federal court.

Jane, who dated Combs from 2021 to 2024, told the court on Friday that he had made her feel “obligated” to join in his “hotel nights,” in which he directed her participation in sex acts with other men, because she “loved him very deeply.”

One such session had lasted for more than three days, Janes testified. She said that she used drugs during these encounters because she “didn’t want to feel like it was too real” and revealed that she suffered health problems, including recurring UTIs and yeast infections, which she attributed to the frequent sex marathons.

Combs’s defense attorneys have meanwhile again called for a mistrial, claiming that the testimony of Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, who accused the rapper of dangling her from a 17th-storey balcony at Cassie Ventura’s home, was “demonstrably false in key respects.”

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy charges. He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.

The rapper has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.