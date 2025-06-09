Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Diddy trial live: Ex-girlfriend ‘Jane’ to testify for third day as Combs lawyers call for mistrial again

Rapper’s former partner to resume testimony on Monday after defendant’s attorneys again call for mistrial

Joe Sommerlad
Monday 09 June 2025 06:45 EDT
Celebrities mentioned during Diddy's trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s ex-girlfriend “Jane” is expected to return to the stand at the hip-hop mogul’s New York trial on Monday after delivering teary testimony last week about being pressured into fulfilling his “freaky, wild desires.”

The witness, who is known under a pseudonym to shield her identity, will testify for a third day once proceedings resume at 9am inside Manhattan federal court.

Jane, who dated Combs from 2021 to 2024, told the court on Friday that he had made her feel “obligated” to join in his “hotel nights,” in which he directed her participation in sex acts with other men, because she “loved him very deeply.”

One such session had lasted for more than three days, Janes testified. She said that she used drugs during these encounters because she “didn’t want to feel like it was too real” and revealed that she suffered health problems, including recurring UTIs and yeast infections, which she attributed to the frequent sex marathons.

Combs’s defense attorneys have meanwhile again called for a mistrial, claiming that the testimony of Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, who accused the rapper of dangling her from a 17th-storey balcony at Cassie Ventura’s home, was “demonstrably false in key respects.”

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy charges. He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.

The rapper has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.

Recommended

Diddy's ex-girlfriend ‘Jane’ to resume testimony on Monday

Sean Combs’s ex-girlfriend “Jane” is expected to return to the stand at the hip-hop mogul’s New York trial today after delivering teary testimony last week about being pressured into fulfilling his “freaky, wild desires.”

The witness, who is known under a pseudonym to shield her identity, will testify for a third day once proceedings resume at 9am inside Manhattan federal court.

Jane, who dated Combs from 2021 to 2024, told the court on Friday that he had made her feel “obligated” to join in his “hotel nights,” in which he directed her participation in sex acts with other men, because she “loved him very deeply.”

One such session had lasted for more than three days, Janes testified. She said that she used drugs during these encounters because she “didn’t want to feel like it was too real” and revealed that she suffered health problems, including recurring UTIs and yeast infections, which she attributed to the frequent sex marathons.

Here’s Kelly Rissman’s report on Friday’s testimony.

Diddy still paying ex-girlfriend’s $10,000 rent as part of ‘love contract’

Rap mogul also demanded the woman, who took part in drug-fueled ‘hotel nights’ sex sessions, get ‘new teeth’
Joe Sommerlad9 June 2025 11:45

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the sex trafficking trial of hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs as it resumes in New York on Monday.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy charges.

He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.

Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.

Joe Sommerlad9 June 2025 11:25

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in