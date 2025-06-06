The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Sean “Diddy” Combs bought an ex-girlfriend “new teeth” and is still paying rent for her home as part of a “love contract” she made with the music mogul, his sex trafficking trial heard.

The woman, testifying under the pseudonym Jane Doe, testified all day Friday about her relationship with Diddy, their so-called “hotel nights” — days-long drug-fueled sex sessions.

She told the court how Diddy began paying for her new house after she verbally agreed to the “love contract” with him in March 2023.

The jury heard that Diddy asked her what she wanted as a monthly allowance, but when she asked for $15,000, he countered with $10,000, which she agreed to. She said that she used the first payment to move into the home and that he still covers her monthly rent.

Diddy also provided $15,000 for the furniture to fill the apartment. The allowance made her feel like “there was some sort of balance in our relationship” because she was always loving to him and “for once, this was him giving me some love in return,” Doe told the court.

She testified that Diddy also paid for her to get new veneers because “he didn’t like my teeth.” Kristina Khorram, Diddy’s chief of staff, made the appointment for her, Doe recalled.

In early April 2023, Doe texted him that she hadn’t seen him in a while, without the company of male escorts, prompting Diddy to note his recent purchases. “Well get over it please. Look at that roof over your head and that pretty smile,” he said in a text Doe read in court.

The music mogul faces five federal counts of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty. The major purchases were far from the only memorable moments in the courtroom Friday.

At the start of the day, Diddy blew a kiss to his mother, who was sitting in the pews, and mouthed: “Hi, Mommy.”

Doe testified about carrying drugs in her luggage from Los Angeles to Miami on two occasions for Diddy.

Doe was “really jealous” when she saw another woman spending “quality time” with Diddy, like hanging out with him at the studio and gym, while “most” of the time she spent with him was at hotels.

Doe read another text from September 2023, in which she claimed the “hotel nights” were “the only reason you have me around and why you pay for the house.”

She repeatedly told jurors that she didn’t like sleeping with escorts and only wanted to sleep with her partner. Doe testified that when she objected to future “hotel nights” later in their relationship, Diddy would say things like: “If you want to break up, that’s fine. I’m not about to be paying rent for a woman’s house that I’m not seeing.” She said she wasn’t trying to break up with him, but felt “obligated to perform these nights with him.”

As part of their “love contract,” they agreed to take a break from “hotel nights” for two years, she testified. Earlier in the day, she broke down in tears on the stand while describing some of the “hotel nights,” stating that Diddy didn’t like it when the escorts wore condoms.

One time, on her birthday in 2023, she reluctantly participated in a “hotel night” and asked an escort to wear a condom. Diddy gave her “dirty looks” and then said: “You better not ask for a f***ing condom,” she testified. Still, he grabbed a condom and Doe and the escort proceeded. Doe said she developed frequent urinary tract infections and her body became sore as a result of the “hotel nights.”

The jury also heard a voicenote that Diddy sent Doe in August 2023 during an argument after she cancelled on their “hotel night” plans because she wasn’t feeling well.

“I’m about to really disappear on you…You’ll have a rude awakening. You’ll just have silence,” he told her. Doe said she was “pretty alarmed by that message” because it made her realize that he could just “cut me off” at any moment he wanted. Her testimony continues Monday.