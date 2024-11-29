Bill Maher and Stephen A Smith explain why Trump won over Black voters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bill Maher and Stephen A. Smith have revealed why Donald Trump increased his support with Black voters this presidential election cycle.

In a wide-ranging conversation for Maher’s podcast, Club Random Podcast, the two media personalities dissected how the president-elect’s language impacts voters of color.

“You know what I think Black people think about Trump? Is he a racist? Yeah, but they think every white person is kind of a racist. Do they think white people, behind closed doors, talk like Trump?” Maher, the host of Real Time on HBO, said.

open image in gallery Bill Maher has expressed frustration with how Democrats targeted voters this past election cycle ( Club Random Podcasts / YouTube )

“That right there!” Smith said. “That second part is very, very important.”

Smith, a frequent guest on ESPN, said he doesn’t assume white people are racist but there is an automatic understanding that they have a different lived experience.

“When you talk about how Trump talks we’re going like this: ‘So that’s the first time he talked like that? When he became president?’” Smith said. “We know better than that. We know better than that.

“We know that ain’t the first time and we know that the people he was friends for all these years, he talked just like that around y’all and y’all didn’t have no problem with it. Don’t act like you have a problem with it now.”

open image in gallery Stephen A. Smith explained that attacks on Trump’s rhetoric during the election felt like a political tactic rather than genuine concern ( Club Random Podcast / YouTube )

This election cycle, Trump made ground with Black voters nationally – especially Black men. Roughly 3 in 10 Black men, under the age of 45, voted for Trump. That is nearly double the number from the 2020 election, according to The Associated Press. He also increased support among Hispanic voters.

Though Trump is often accused of using racist, derogatory or offensive language when speaking about people or groups of people, for many voters those issues took a backseat compared to the economy, immigration and housing.

Maher, and others, have accused Democrats of failing to understand the needs of most voters and focusing too much on demographics.

“I don’t think his motivation is ‘I don’t like Black people’ I think his motivation is ‘everybody must love me,’” Maher said.

Smith agreed with Maher and said he too is frustrated that Democrats are not appealing to voters.

“The Democrats have gotten on my last damn nerve. It wasn’t for Trump I would have voted Republican because I’m so sick of how they are,” Smith said. “It’s always about the other side and engaging in demagoguery for you to get my vote as opposed to really articulating what you’re bringing to the table to offer me.”