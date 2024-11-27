Trump fills his top posts with loyalists and government skeptics as he readies move to White House: Live
President-elect taps protégé of first term trade chief as US trade representative after announcing proposed tariffs on US’ three biggest trade partners
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump has announced a string of nominations for his incoming administration as he continues to opt for loyalty over experience, including several hires who are critical of the agencies they have been assigned to lead.
On Tuesday, Trump picked Jamieson Greer as US trade representative, Jim O’Neill as deputy secretary of Health and Human Services, Jay Bhattacharya as National Institutes of Health director, Kevin Hassett as National Economic Council director, Vince Haley as Domestic Policy Council chief and John Phelan as Navy secretary.
Bhattacharya, a Covid-19 lockdown skeptic, called for reduced powers of the 27 institutes and centers that constitute the NIH. Phelan, a businessman and Republican megadonor, has no military experience.
Grier will be charged with “reining in the country’s massive trade deficit,” in light of Trump vowing to impose massive tariffs on “all products” imported from China, Canada and Mexico – with growing fears it may set the stage for a bitter global trade war.
The threatened double-digit tariffs from the three countries – which account for about 40 percent of goods brought into the US – would likely have major impacts on the economy, including auto manufacturing, crude oil and agriculture.
GOP senator attacks anti-Trump Hollywood mob in wild rant about ‘Mr Potato Head’ and kale
Republican Senator John Kennedy has a way with words.
Speaking to Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, the Louisiana lawmaker launched into rant about left-leaning Hollywood stars – such as Sharon Stone who recently called Donald Trump supporters passportless and “uneducated”.
Watch the exchange below:
Trump taps GOP megadonor with no military experience to head up US Navy
Donald Trump has tapped a GOP megadonor with no military experience to head up the U.S. Navy in his latest slew of cabinet picks.
On Tuesday night, the president-elect announced John Phelan as his choice to lead the Department of the Navy under defense secretary Pete Hegseth if the latter controversial nominee is confirmed by the Senate.
In the announcement, Trump said Phelan’s “record of success” will “speak for itself”.
Rhian Lubin has the details.
Trump taps GOP megadonor with no military experience to head up US Navy
John Phelan, an art collector and campaign donor, is Trump’s choice to lead the Department of the Navy
Watch: GOP strategist gets into heated debate over Trump’s tariff plans
Trump team claims credit for Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire – hours after Biden announced it
Donald Trump’s team has tried to claim credit for the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire hours after President Joe Biden announced it from the White House.
The Biden administration reportedly briefed the president-elect’s national security team to inform them of the agreement and the commitments made, but Trump officials were not directly involved in the negotiations, according to a senior Biden administration official.
The deal, which marks a major breakthrough in the devastating conflict that has gripped the Middle East, was actually brokered by Biden who called it a “historic” moment for the world.
Rhian Lubin has more.
Trump team claims credit for Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire brokered by Biden
Trump officials were not directly involved in the negotiations, according to a senior Biden administration official
ICYMI: How Washington is reacting to Trump’s massive tariff threat
Democrats reacted with consternation to Donald Trump’s vow to impose massive tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico, saying that the president-elect has failed to grasp the potential consequences of his promises and is heading into a “real horror show.”
Senator Richard Blumenthal told CNN on Tuesday that Trump would face a “hugely negative reaction” from the tariffs from US citizens once the effects were felt at home and that he would be “held accountable.”
On Monday, the president-elect threatened to unilaterally impose large consumption taxes on Americans who purchase imported goods from three of the country’s top trading partners on the day he takes office – ostensibly with the aim of stopping drug smuggling.
Mike Bedigan reports.
‘A real horror show’: Democrats on the Hill react to Trump’s proposed tariffs
President-elect may face a ‘hugely negative reaction’ from the tariffs from US citizens once the effects were felt at home and be ‘held accountable,’ Democratic senators said
All of Trump’s most recent picks for his second administration
Donald Trump announced a flurry of nominations for his incoming administration on Tuesday. See the full list below:
US trade representative – Jamieson Greer
Jamieson Greer, the protégé of the first Trump Administration trade chief Robert Lighthizer, to be his US trade representative.
If approved by the Senate in January, Grier will be charged with “reining in the country’s massive trade deficit,” the president-elect said.
National Institutes of Health director – Jay Bhattacharya
Trump nominated Dr Jay Bhattacharya, currently a professor of health policy at Stanford University, to lead the National Institutes of Health and oversee its $47 billion in funding.
Bhattacharya once argued for allowing young and healthy people to become infected with Covid-19 long before a vaccine was available and later fought against mandating vaccination against the novel coronavirus.
Deputy secretary of Health and Human Services – Jim O’Neill
Trump has nominated Robert F Kennedy Jr’s underling at the HHS: Jim O’Neill.
O’Neill, an investor and close associate of billionaire Peter Thiel, alongside RFK JR, will “will fight in unison to ensure every American,” the president-elect said.
National Economic Council director – Kevin Hassett
Trump has come one step closer to rounding out this economic team as he picked Kevin Hassett to lead the National Economic Council.
The role puts Hassett at the center of the administration’s policy-making discussions, ranging from trade and taxes to deregulation.
Domestic Policy Council chief – Vince Haley
Trump has picked his campaign speechwriter Vince Haley to lead his Domestic Policy Council.
Before joining Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Haley worked for former House Speaker Newt Gingrich for over a decade.
Navy secretary – John Phelan
Businessman and Republican megadonor John Phelan has been nominated to head up the Navy.
Phelan, who has no military experience, will deliver “real results for the Navy” and the US and will be a “tremendous force” for Naval service members, Trump said.
Trump taps first term veteran Jamieson Greer as US trade representative
Donald Trump has picked Jamieson Greer, protégé of first term trade chief Robert Lighthizer, to be his US trade representative.
The 44-year-old former Air Force lawyer served as chief of staff Li to the president-elect’s former trade representative, the architect of Trump’s original tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports.
Grier, a partner at law firm King & Spalding, is expected to influence trade policy and tariff agenda during Trump’s second term.
“Jamieson played a key role during my First Term in imposing Tariffs on China and others to combat unfair Trade practices, and replacing the failed NAFTA deal with USMCA, therefore making it much better for American Workers,” Trump announced on Truth Social late on Tuesday.
If approved by the Senate in January, Grier will be charged with “reining in the country’s massive trade deficit,” the president-elect said.
It follows Trump announcing on Monday that he plans to enact a 25 percent tariff on “all products” imported to the US from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10 percent tariff – with growing fears the president-elect has set the stage for a bitter global trade war ahead of his inauguration on January 20, 2025.
Jimmy Kimmel reveals Trump’s ‘dumb’ tariffs plan could hit MAGA fans where it hurts
Jimmy Kimmel has detailed a potential flaw in Donald Trump’s plan to impose hefty tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico, and an additional levy on Chinese goods and services.
The president-elect announced on Tuesday that he plans to introduce a 25 percent tariff on “all products” entering the US from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10 percent tariff on China, prompting fears he has set the stage for a bitter global trade war ahead of his inauguration on January 20, 2025.
James Liddell has the story.
Jimmy Kimmel reveals Trump’s ‘dumb’ tariffs plan could hit MAGA fans where it hurts
Jimmy Kimmel joked that Trump followers should buy their MAGA merchandise ‘immediately’ to avoid extra costs trickling down from his tariffs
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments