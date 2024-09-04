Support truly

Robert Jenrick has won the first round of voting in the race to be the next Conservative leader as Priti Patel was eliminated.

The former immigration minister took 28 votes, beating the favourite Kemi Badenoch into second with the backing of 22 Tory MPs.

The other contenders are former security minister Tom Tugendhat, ex-home secretary James Cleverly and Mel Stride.

Next week the group will be whittled down again, to just four.

This year’s Conservative party conference will be dominated by the contest, after which MPs will then chose who to put into the final two.

The final candidates will be voted on by Tory members, with the winner expected to be announced on 2 November.

Earlier Sir Keir Starmer described Ms Badenoch as the "favourite" in the Tory leadership race at PMQs and she was the bookies choice.