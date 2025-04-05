Grand National results LIVE: Winners, odds and latest updates on huge day of Aintree racing
The world’s greatest horse race headlines the final day at Aintree with I Am Maximus aiming for double glory
The Grand National Festival concludes today with blockbuster showdown at Aintree Racecourse that the last couple of days have been building to.
2024 Grand National champion I Am Maximus is the pre-race favourite with the bookmakers and at the top weight of 11st 12lbs he’ll have a tough job on his hands to emulate Grand National legends Red Rum and Tiger Roll by winning the race two years in a row.
Competitors include the blazingly good Stumptown and Intense Raffles as well as an Irish chaser Perceval Legallois who is being tipped for a surprising victory in front of the thousands of fans gathered to watch.
Follow all the Grand National action with The Independent’s blog, live from Aintree:
Honesty Policy wins Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle
Here’s the top three from race number two then.
1 - Honesty Policy - 5/1
2 - Regent’s Stroll - 9/1
3 - Funiculi Funicula - 12/1
Honesty Policy wins Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle
“He’s as honest as it is,” says jockey Mark Walsh, who’ll be riding Perceval Legallois in the Grand National later.
“Delighted for Gordon and all the team, it means a lot to them.
“Looking forward to it now, I’m here and ready to go,” he says of the National.
Honesty Policy wins Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle
Down the final straight it looked like Regent’s Stroll had won it, but Honesty Policy runs him down to finish half a length ahead!
Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle
One hurdle left and Regent’s Stroll leads, with Koktail Divin second!
Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle
Five hurdles to go and Regent’s Stroll still leads, with Rachel Blackmore and Koktail Divin in second.
Miami Magic and Kappa Jy Pyke are catching up just behind.
Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle
Regent’s Stroll in an early lead in this one.
Two groups have formed already, with Koktail Divin and Miami Magic in second and third.
Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle
A delayed start in this one but after everyone gets settled again we’re underway in the second race of the day!
Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle
Horaces Pearl is favourite for this one, with 3/1 offered.
Miami Magic is second at 7/2, with Honesty Policy and Regent’s Stroll at 5/1.
Aintree day three tips
10 minutes until the second race of the day, so here’s the next tip...
1.55pm - Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle
Lulamba – 2pt win
Fingle Bridge – 1/2pt ew
Lulamba has looked a talented horse in his two UK hurdle events to date and was perhaps a little unlucky to be picked off late on by an unconsidered hurdling debutant in the Triumph Hurdle. The step up to two-and-a-half miles should be ideal and he can stamp his class on this race.
There is a chance the betting markets may underestimate the ability of Fingle Bridge who has been plying his trade in minor races to date. He copes well with spring ground and could outrun his odds.
Deep Cave wins William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle
Here’s the full top five from the opening race then.
1 - Deep Cave - 28/1
2 - Timmy Tuesday - 11/2
3 - Double Powerful - 7/1
4 - Park of Kings - 12/1
5 - Catch Him Derry - 5/1
