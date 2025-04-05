Grand National tips and top picks ahead of 2025 race

The Grand National Festival concludes today with blockbuster showdown at Aintree Racecourse that the last couple of days have been building to.

2024 Grand National champion I Am Maximus is the pre-race favourite with the bookmakers and at the top weight of 11st 12lbs he’ll have a tough job on his hands to emulate Grand National legends Red Rum and Tiger Roll by winning the race two years in a row.

Competitors include the blazingly good Stumptown and Intense Raffles as well as an Irish chaser Perceval Legallois who is being tipped for a surprising victory in front of the thousands of fans gathered to watch.

Follow all the Grand National action with The Independent’s blog, live from Aintree: