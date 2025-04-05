Who won the Grand National 2025?
Nick Rockett claimed victory in the world’s greatest horse race
Nick Rockett won the 2025 edition of the Grand National in thrilling fashion, beating defending champion I Am Maximus to the finish post to claim glory in the world’s greatest horse race.
Thousands of spectators watched on at Aintree Racecourse and millions more from their television screens at homes and pubs around the country as Nick Rockett made history on Saturday afternoon.
I Am Maximus was the pre-race favourite having triumphed in the 2024 edition of the race, but was denied back-to-back Grand Nationals by Nick Rockett, who led home a one-two-three for trainer Willie Mullins.
In what was a family affair, Nick Rockett was ridden by the trainer’s son, Patrick, as the 33-1 shot outsider proved too strong for I Am Maximus in a dramatic Aintree race.
Grangeclare West took third to round out a clean sweep of the podium places for the Mullins stable.
Rounding out the top six places were Iroko, Meetingofthewaters and Senior Chief whose efforts are sure to please punters who decided to place an each way bet on the race.
Here are the latest results for the 2025 Grand National:
1- Nick Rockett - 33/1
2 - I Am Maximus - 6/1
3 - Grangeclare West - 33/1
4 - Iroko - 13/2
5 - Meetingofthewater - 20/1
6 - Senior Chief - 40/1
7 - Minella Cocooner - 18/1
8 - Hewick - 14/1
9 - Minella Indo - 20/1
10 - Twig - 50/1
11 - Three Card Bag - 16/1
12 - Beauport - 33/1
13 - Horantzau D'airy - 150/1
14 - Vanillier - 12/1
15 - Bravemansgame - 40/1
16 - Chantry House - 66/1
DNFs
Appreciate It brought down
Broadway Boy fell
Celebre D'Allen pulled up
Coko Beach pulled up
Conflated pulled up
Duffle Coat unseated rider
Fil Dor pulled up
Hitman pulled up
Hyland pulled up
Idas Boy pulled up
Intense Raffles pulled up
Kandoo Kid fell
Monbeg Genius pulled up
Perceval Legallois fell
Royale Pagaille pulled up
Stay Away Fay pulled up
Stumptown pulled up
Threeunderthrufive pulled up
