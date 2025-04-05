Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Who won the Grand National 2025?

Nick Rockett claimed victory in the world’s greatest horse race

Mike Jones
Saturday 05 April 2025 11:47 EDT
Comments
Grand National tips and top picks ahead of 2025 race

Nick Rockett won the 2025 edition of the Grand National in thrilling fashion, beating defending champion I Am Maximus to the finish post to claim glory in the world’s greatest horse race.

Thousands of spectators watched on at Aintree Racecourse and millions more from their television screens at homes and pubs around the country as Nick Rockett made history on Saturday afternoon.

I Am Maximus was the pre-race favourite having triumphed in the 2024 edition of the race, but was denied back-to-back Grand Nationals by Nick Rockett, who led home a one-two-three for trainer Willie Mullins.

In what was a family affair, Nick Rockett was ridden by the trainer’s son, Patrick, as the 33-1 shot outsider proved too strong for I Am Maximus in a dramatic Aintree race.

Nick Rockett, ridden by Patrick Mullins, celebrates after winning the Grand National
Nick Rockett, ridden by Patrick Mullins, celebrates after winning the Grand National (REUTERS)

Grangeclare West took third to round out a clean sweep of the podium places for the Mullins stable.

Rounding out the top six places were Iroko, Meetingofthewaters and Senior Chief whose efforts are sure to please punters who decided to place an each way bet on the race.

Here are the latest results for the 2025 Grand National:

Recommended

1- Nick Rockett - 33/1

2 - I Am Maximus - 6/1

3 - Grangeclare West - 33/1

4 - Iroko - 13/2

5 - Meetingofthewater - 20/1

6 - Senior Chief - 40/1

7 - Minella Cocooner - 18/1

8 - Hewick - 14/1

9 - Minella Indo - 20/1

10 - Twig - 50/1

11 - Three Card Bag - 16/1

12 - Beauport - 33/1

13 - Horantzau D'airy - 150/1

14 - Vanillier - 12/1

15 - Bravemansgame - 40/1

16 - Chantry House - 66/1

DNFs

Appreciate It brought down

Broadway Boy fell

Celebre D'Allen pulled up

Coko Beach pulled up

Conflated pulled up

Duffle Coat unseated rider

Fil Dor pulled up

Hitman pulled up

Hyland pulled up

Idas Boy pulled up

Intense Raffles pulled up

Kandoo Kid fell

Monbeg Genius pulled up

Perceval Legallois fell

Royale Pagaille pulled up

Stay Away Fay pulled up

Stumptown pulled up

Threeunderthrufive pulled up

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in