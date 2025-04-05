Nick Rockett owner reveals emotional story behind Grand National winner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The owner of the Grand National winner Nick Rockett revealed the emotional story behind his victory as he paid tribute to his late wife who had dreamed of conquering the world-famous Aintree course.

Stuart Andrew said his wife Sadie would have been watching Nick Rockett’s victory with a “tenner each-way” and revealed how the horse had brought “joy” from “such sadness” after she died of cancer in December 2022.

Nick Rockett, a 33-1 outsider, was originally owned by Sadie and she wanted the horse to be trained by the legendary Willie Mullins. Nick Rockett ran his first race over jumps just days before Sadie passed away.

But husband Stuart revealed that she was convinced that Nick Rockett would go on to be a future Grand National winner under Mullins, whose son Patrick guided him to victory ahead of last year’s winner I Am Maximus.

“Nick Rockett wasn’t my horse, it was my wife’s horse,” Stuart Andrew told ITV. “She wanted a horse in training with Willie. She had a holy communion with him and we bumped into him by chance at the Cheltenham sales.

“When we found out that she had terminal cancer, Willie ran him just to let Sadie see him. He finished fourth and Sadie said, ‘he’s not fit but when we get him fit he will win’. He’s just done unbelievable.”

Andrew continued: "This a class horse, he's got the heart of a lion. From a personal point of view, I can't tell you. Sadie would have loved today - she was up there, she'll have had a tenner each-way, I guarantee you.

"We went to school together when we were five or six years of age," explained Mullins. "I hadn't seen her [Sadie] then for years, but then one day I met her at Cheltenham and she said she'd get a horse with her husband and sent it to me and it turned out to be Nick Rockett.

"Poor Sadie then got diagnosed but the excitement Stewart is getting from this is brilliant."

An emotional Mullins was unable to speak after his son Patrick rode home 33-1 outsider Nick Rockett to victory as part of a one-two-three for the champion trainer.

"It was some result. It is lovely to be able to give your son a ride in the National, but to be able to win it is just unbelievable,” Mullins told ITV before he had to pause.

Mullins’ first winner came 20 years ago with Hedgehunter and the 68-year-old is now odds-on to win the trainer’s title for the second year running. He saddled six horses for the world-famous race, with five of them finishing in the top 7.

And Patrick’s victory on Nick Rockett made it a memorable family affair for the Closutton stables.

"I'm too out of breath to say anything. It is incredible,” the winning rider told ITV. “ I got too good a start and had to take him back all the way but he jumped fantastic.

“It’s a dream from when I was a kid. When I was a kid I watched videos so this is very special.

“Nick Rockett is fine - I need a cold bath myself. He's not big but he is brave as a lion.”