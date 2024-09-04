Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Angela Rayner (Chris Furlong/PA) ( PA Wire )

Angela Rayner is reportedly set to launch a consultation on whether to ditch Mar­garet Thatcher’s right-to-buy scheme.

The deputy prime minister, who has promised a “council housing revolution”, will abolish the Tory flagship scheme that allowed council tenants to buy their homes from their local authority, as reported by the Daily Telegraph.

More than 100 local authorities called for the “unsustainable” scheme to to be scrapped on new council homes in a report on the state of Britain’s housing stock published on Tuesday.

Leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch hit out at Ms Rayner for trying to “destroy one of Baroness Thatcher’s most transformative policies”.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer faces his first Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) since MPs returned from their summer recess. He will face off against current Tory leader Rishi Sunak.

Later this afternoon, Tory MPs will take part in the first round of voting as they select a successor to Mr Sunak.

The field of six is made up of ex-ministers from the previous government: James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick, Dame Priti Patel, Tom Tugendhat, Mel Stride and Ms Badenoch.

An announcement on the result of the first round is expected at about 3.30pm.