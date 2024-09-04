UK politics - live: Rayner ‘to ditch Thatcher’s Right to Buy scheme’ as Starmer faces first PMQs since recess
Leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch hit out at Angela Rayner for trying to ‘destroy one of Baroness Thatcher’s most transformative policies’
Angela Rayner is reportedly set to launch a consultation on whether to ditch Margaret Thatcher’s right-to-buy scheme.
The deputy prime minister, who has promised a “council housing revolution”, will abolish the Tory flagship scheme that allowed council tenants to buy their homes from their local authority, as reported by the Daily Telegraph.
More than 100 local authorities called for the “unsustainable” scheme to to be scrapped on new council homes in a report on the state of Britain’s housing stock published on Tuesday.
Leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch hit out at Ms Rayner for trying to “destroy one of Baroness Thatcher’s most transformative policies”.
It comes as Sir Keir Starmer faces his first Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) since MPs returned from their summer recess. He will face off against current Tory leader Rishi Sunak.
Later this afternoon, Tory MPs will take part in the first round of voting as they select a successor to Mr Sunak.
The field of six is made up of ex-ministers from the previous government: James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick, Dame Priti Patel, Tom Tugendhat, Mel Stride and Ms Badenoch.
An announcement on the result of the first round is expected at about 3.30pm.
PM Keir Starmer reacts to Grenfell Tower final report
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said the report from Sir Martin Moore-Bick’s Grenfell Tower inquiry identified “substantial and widespread failings”.
He said: “My thoughts today are wholly with those bereaved by, and survivors of, the Grenfell Tower tragedy and the residents in the immediate community. This day is for them.
“I hope that Sir Martin’s report can provide the truth they have sought for so long, and that it is step towards the accountability and justice they deserve.”
In a statement to Parliament, Sir Keir said: “The Government will carefully consider the report and its recommendations, to ensure that such a tragedy cannot occur again.
“I hope that those outside Government will do the same.
“Given the detailed and extensive nature of the report, a further and more in-depth debate will be held at a later date,” he added.
BREAKING: Grenfell Tower fire that killed 72 was result of decades of institutional failings, damning final report finds
The tragic fire at Grenfell Tower that claimed the lives of 72 people was the culmination of decades of failure by successive governments and the construction industry, the damning final report has found.
The west London tower block was covered in combustible products because of the “systematic dishonesty” of firms who made and sold the cladding and insulation, inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick said on Wednesday.
He called out “deliberate and sustained” manipulation of fire-safety testing, misrepresentation of test data and misleading of the market.
Holly Evans reports
Grenfell fire that killed 72 was result of decades of failings, damning report finds
Manufacturers providing cladding and insulation engaged in ‘systematic dishonesty’ and hid the true danger of their products while successive governments failed to act on warnings
Labour set to raise state pension by £400
Labour is set to raise the state pension by more than £400 a year, according to reports.
The Treasury’s internal working calculations show that the full state pension could increase due to the triple lock, as reported by the BBC.
The changes would mean the full state pension raises to £12,000 next year, after the £900 increase this year.
Any final decision on the increase will be made by pensions secretary Liz Kendall, prior to the Budget on 30 October.
The proposed increase comes as chancellor Rachel Reeves is facing a backlash from Labour MPs for cuts to the winter fuel allowance.
The Independent has contacted the Treasury for comment.
Nadhim Zahawi defends tweeting picture of homeless person in Mayfair
Nadhim Zahawi has defended tweeting a picture of a homeless person on the streets of Mayfair, London.
The former chancellor appeared on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (4 September) and was confronted about the tweet, with many describing it as “tone-deaf”.
Mr Zahawi said: “I walk all over London. It could have been on Victoria Street and had the same thing happening. I am outraged at the human tragedy.
“It doesn’t matter if it is Mayfair, I was just trying to point it out to try and get people to help that individual.”
Around 200 migrants tried to leave France for the UK today - the day after 12 people died trying to make the journey
Around 200 migrants tried to leave French shores for the UK on Wednesday - the day after 12 people died trying to make the journey, according to a Calais charity worker
Angele Vettorello, co-ordinator at Utopia 56, said: “The crossings, it’s not going to stop.
“Even this morning we saw more than 200 people trying to cross and have been stopped (by police).
“We see it every month... every death at the border, the people don’t stop crossing.”
She said a lot of police were at the shore, with interventions made during the night and into the morning.
Ms Vettorello added this summer there has been a “huge increase” in people dying in the Channel, and the last week was “really busy” for crossings.
“We know a lot of people who were stopped to cross and were back to shore during those seven days.
“We received calls from people in distress in boats in the Channel, we received for example eight calls from eight different boats on Friday.”
Fraud and scam complaints reach record high
Scam-related complaints have reached their highest level since at least early 2018, according to a service that resolves disputes between consumers and financial firms.
In the first quarter of this financial year (April 1 to June 30), consumers lodged 8,734 gripes about fraud and scams, the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) said.
More than half were in relation to customer-approved online bank transfers, also known as authorised push payment (APP) scams.
By comparison, in the same period in the first quarter of the 2023-24 financial year, 6,094 scam complaints were recorded.
The service said the rise in cases is due to several factors, including cases where consumers are putting in multiple claims due to more than one firm being involved.
Abby Thomas, chief executive and chief ombudsman of the FOS, said: “Being a victim of a fraud and scam is a horrendous experience - not just financially, but emotionally too. That’s why it’s disappointing to see complaint levels rising to even higher levels.
“We often hear from people embarrassed to have fallen victim to a fraud, but these crimes can be complex and incredibly convincing, and nobody should be afraid to come forward.
“In recent years, we have investigated thousands of cases, returning more than £150 million to those who have fallen victim to these crimes.
“No matter how complex a case is, people can come with confidence to our free, independent service and we’ll investigate their complaint.”
What really lies behind the decision to restrict arms sales to Israel
Is our government’s move to ban some arms sales just gesture politics? It depends who you think the gesture is intended for, writes Mark Almond
Labour MP says she cannot vote for winter fuel payment cuts
A Labour MP has suggested she could not vote with the government on proposals to end universal winter fuel payments.
Rachael Maskell, the York Central MP, appeared to signal she was willing to disobey her party’s orders to vote for the measure, which will see the benefit restricted to those receiving pension credit or other means-tested benefits.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the universal payment would come to an end when she laid out measures to tackle a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances.
There has been growing unrest in Labour ranks about the move’s impact on pensioners just above the poverty line who will not be eligible for the payment under the new criteria.
Speaking to the BBC’s Newsnight, Ms Maskell appealed to the Chancellor to make concessions.
Asked if she could vote for the measure when it is put before the Commons next week, she replied: “I couldn’t vote for this, but I think what we are saying, this is bigger than a vote because this is about protecting people’s lives and ultimately that is our responsibility as MPs, to speak to truth to power.
“That is all we are doing is to say actually there are some people in danger here, that are at risk, and we need the Government to step in like Gordon Brown did when he introduced the winter fuel payment.”
Boris has sunk to a new low with his Israel intervention – even by his standards
For Boris Johnson to claim that David Lammy and Keir Starmer want Hamas to ‘win’ is absurd, disgraceful and unworthy, writes Sean O’Grady
Starmer feels heat from US over partial arms ban as Netanyahu blasts ‘shameful’ decision
Sir Keir Starmer has found himself at the centre of an international storm over his government’s decision to restrict arms sales to Israel just as mourners were burying six hostages killed in Gaza.
The move to halt 30 of the 350 arms export licences was condemned by Benjamin Netanyahu as “shameful”, while the White House has made it clear it will not be following Britain’s lead.
Joe Biden’s national security communications adviser, John Kirby, said: “Every nation can speak for themselves, on how and to what degree that they support Israel. We’re going to continue to do what we have to do to support Israel’s defensive capabilities.”
The issue has also blown up in the Tory leadership contest, with candidates lining up to attack foreign secretary David Lammy’s announcement.
Starmer feels heat from US and Israel over partial arms ban
Biden aide says US will continue to ‘support Israel’s defensive capabilities’
