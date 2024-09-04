Support truly

Watch as the result of the first round of voting in the Conservative leadership contest to select a successor to Rishi Sunak was held on Wednesday, 4 September.

The first ballot begins the process of narrowing the list of the current six candidates - Kemi Badenoch, Robert Jenrick, Mel Stride, James Cleverly, Tom Tugendhat and Dame Priti Patel.

More voting will take place throughout September in order to select four hopefuls who will set out their positions to Tory members at the party’s conference in October.

MPs will then take part in further rounds of voting to select two final candidates for party members to choose between, with the result announced on 2 November.

Priti Patel was eliminated from the process on Wednesday.

Several candidates have officially launched their campaigns as MPs returned to Parliament.

Mrs Badenoch, widely tipped as a favourite to win, has sought to position herself as someone who will govern further to the political right, claiming that the Tories “talked right but governed left, sounding like Conservatives but acting like Labour”.