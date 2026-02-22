Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moments after winning the gold medal in an instant classic against Canada, Team USA paid tribute to the late Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew.

The Gaudreau brothers were killed in August 2024 after being hit by a car while riding bicycles on eve of their sister’s wedding. NHL all-star Johnny, the Columbus Blue Jackets winger, and his younger brother, 29, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Known as “Johnny Hockey,” the elder Gaudreau played 11 seasons in the NHL. At the time of his death, he was about to start his third season with the Blue Jackets after playing his first nine seasons with the Calgary Flames. He was expected to be a strong contender for Team USA at these Olympic games.

The Gaudreau family was in attendance for the gold medal match, which saw the U.S. men’s hockey team beat Canada 2-1 in sudden death after finishing regulation play tied 1-1. The brothers were honored in the locker room at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, where Johnny’s number 13 jersey was displayed on a Team USA jersey. Along with Johnny’s number 13 is Matthew’s number 21 displayed on a wall for Team USA hockey players to remember their fallen teammates.

After the gold medal winning game, members of Team USA — including Auston Matthews, Zach Werenski and Matthew Tkachuk — brought Gaudreau’s jersey onto the ice. Two of Johnny’s young children, Noa and Johnny Jr., were then taken onto the ice to hold up their dad’s jersey for the Team USA group photo, in a touching moment honoring his legacy and contributions to the game.

open image in gallery Team USA players celebrate with their medals and the children of Johnny Gaudreau on the ice after winning the gold medal against Canada ( AFP via Getty Images )

An emotional Meredith Gaudreau — Johnny’s widow who announced she was pregnant with their third child, a boy named Carter Michael, at the brothers’ memorial service in September 2024 — looked on.

The brothers’ parents, Guy and Jane Gaudreau, were also in attendance.

Speaking Friday to ESPN, Guy said USA Hockey had let the family know that Johnny was projected to be on the roster for this year’s games.

open image in gallery Team USA hockey players honor the late Johnny Gaudreau after winning gold medal against Canada ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Johnny Gaudreau was projected to make the 2026 Team USA men’s hockey roster ( Getty )

“He wanted to be on this team,” Guy told the publication. “And it would've been nice if he'd been here.”

The Gaudreau parents were hesitant to accept USA Hockey’s invitation to Milan, they said.

“Our two daughters, for 24 hours, they just kept at us: ‘You have to go. The boys would want you to do this. This would mean so much to John,’” Jane told ESPN. “It just means so much to our family, and we're so excited to remember what our boys meant to hockey.”