Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, has given birth to their third baby, seven months after her husband and his brother Matthew were killed while cycling.

Meredith, who announced she was pregnant while delivering her husband’s eulogy, took to her Instagram on Monday to announce the news of her newborn son, Carter Michael Gaudreau.

“I had our third baby! 4/1/25. Another baby boy,” she wrote next to a carousel of her at home and in the hospital.

“Carter Michael Gaudreau — same middle name as his daddy. 8lb 3 ounces, 20.5 inches — exact same as his daddy. He looks exactly like his daddy, too. I love you so much my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever.”

The post featured pictures of Meredith holding Carter with her three-year-old daughter, Noa, and her 14-month-old son, Johnny Jr., whom she welcomed with her late NHL star husband.

In late August 2024, the Gaudreau brothers were tragically struck by a drunk driver on the eve of their sister’s wedding in Oldmans Township, New Jersey.

Johnny, who played for the Columbus Blue Jackets in the National Hockey League, and Matthew were riding their bicycles along County Route 551 when they were hit by a driver attempting to pass a car on the road.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. Johnny was 31 years old, while Matthew was 29.

The driver, identified as Sean Higgins, is currently facing six charges, including aggravated assault and two counts of death by auto, and is asking for his case to be tossed out. He pleaded not guilty to the homicide charges in January.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed in August 2024 after being struck by a drunk driver while cycling in New Jersey ( Getty )

According to court records obtained by The Columbus Dispatch, Higgins, 44, claimed he did not see the brothers while driving.

On record, witnesses said they saw Higgins speeding and driving erratically that night.

After the bodies were identified, Johnny’s hockey team released an official statement.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend,” they wrote.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman honored Johnny’s legacy with a touching tribute.

“While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path,” he said.

“We send our most heartfelt condolences to his wife Meredith; their children, Noa and Johnny; his parents, Guy and Jane; and sisters Kristen and Katie,” Bettman continued. “And we grieve alongside his teammates, members of the Blue Jackets and Flames organizations, his many friends in hockey and countless fans around the world for whom he created indelible memories on and off the ice.”

Johnny, also known as “Johnny Hockey” among sports fans, played 11 seasons in the NHL. He was about to start his third season with the Blue Jackets before he died.

The forward played his first nine seasons with the Calgary Flames.

He scored 243 goals throughout his career, totaled 743 points, played 763 games, and was a seven-time All-Star.