NHL all-star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were killed after being struck by a suspected drunk driver on the eve of their sister’s wedding, according to reports.

The 31-year-old Columbus Blue Jackets winger and his 29-year-old younger brother, Matthew, were in their hometown of Salem County, New Jersey, when tragedy struck. The incident happened around 8.30 p.m. Thursday, when a driver tried to pass a car but hit the pair as they were biking along County Route 551.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Johnny Gaudreau looks on during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in April 2023. The hockey star and his brother were fatally struck by a car on Thursday evening. ( AP )

The driver, identified as Sean Higgins, is suspected of being intoxicated and is in custody, New Jersey State Police told NBC4. He has been charged with two counts of death by auto and is being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility.

After the pair were identified on Friday morning, the NHL star’s hockey team wrote a tribute: “The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend.”

Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” played 11 seasons in the NHL. While he was about to start his third season with the Blue Jackets, the star played his first nine seasons with the Calgary Flames.

The 31-year-old scored 243 goals throughout his career, racked up 743 points, played 763 games, and was a seven-time All-Star.

The league’s Commissioner Gary Bettman also released a touching tribute to Gaudreau.

“While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path,” Bettman said.

“We send our most heartfelt condolences to his wife Meredith; their children, Noa and Johnny; his parents, Guy and Jane; and sisters Kristen and Katie. And we grieve alongside his teammates, members of the Blue Jackets and Flames organizations, his many friends in hockey and countless fans around the world for whom he created indelible memories on and off the ice,” he continued.

Matthew Gaudreau was also a hockey player. Matthew played in the minor leagues for five years, most of which he spent on the Worcester Railers.

Before their professional careers took off, the brothers were teammates at Boston College, where Johnny won the Hobey Baker Award - given to the nation’s top collegiate player - during the 2013-2014 season.