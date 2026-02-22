Winter Olympics live: USA take on Canada in ice hockey gold medal grudge match

Team USA Outlast Canada To Win Women’s Ice Hockey Gold...

The blue riband event of the Winter Olympics takes place today as the US and Canada face off in the men’s ice hockey gold medal match.

The two teams were the hot favourites to make a highly anticipated final, which is set to be played out amid the backdrop of escalating political tensions between the two countries.

US president Donald Trump was rumoured to be attending in Milan, but Italian outlet Corriere Delle Sera has reported that his travel arrangements have been cancelled and he will remain in Washington.

Canada won Olympic gold on home turf in Vancouver 2010, beating the US for the title, and were last crowned champions in 2014, while the US will be bidding to end a gold medal drought going back to 1980 - the year of the infamous ‘Miracle on Ice’.

Elsewhere on the final day of the Games the men’s four-man bobsleigh medals will be decided, as well as the women’s curling gold medal match and the women’s cross-country skiing 50km mass start, before the curtain comes down on Milano-Cortina 2026 at the Closing Ceremony in Verona.

