When is USA v Canada in Winter Olympics ice hockey final? Start time, TV channel and how to watch gold medal match
It promises to be a great watch after the women’s teams met in their final
The men’s ice hockey final between the USA and Canada. at the 2026 Winter Olympics takes place today.
The past three winners of the gold medal have been Finland, Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and Canada, in 2014. Four years before that, in 2010, Canada took home the gold once more, after beating the US in the final in Vancouver.
The USA has 11 medals in total for competition in ice hockey but has not taken home the gold medal since 1980, over 45 years ago. Their only other gold medal came in 1960.
But 2026 will mark the first time since 2014 where NHL players have participated in Olympic ice hockey. Historically the NHL and International Olympic Committee have failed to reach an agreement on allowing NHL players to participate. In both 2018 and 2022 this was the case, affecting the USA, Canada and many other countries.
With the inclusion of the NHL once more, Canada are the favourites for the gold medal in Milan. However, it was the USA that defeated to Canada to win gold in the women’s ice hockey.
Men’s Winter Olympics ice hockey schedule
Final
February 22
Canada vs USA (8.10am ET/1.10pm GMT)
How to watch
The match will be shown on NBC and Peacock in the United States, CBC in Canada and BBC or Discovery+ in the United Kingdom.
Men’s Winter Olympics ice hockey results
Semi-finals
February 20
USA 6-2 Slovakia
February 21
Canada 3-2 Finland
Quarter-finals
February 18
Czech Republic 3-4 Canada
Sweden 1-2 USA
Germany 2-6 Slovakia
Switzerland 2-3 Finland
Play-off round
February 17
Czech Republic 3-2 Denmark
Sweden 5-1 Latvia
Germany 5-1 France
Switzerland 3-0 Italy
USA Group C results
February 12: Latvia 1-5 USA
February 14: USA 6-3 Denmark
February 15: USA 5-1 Germany
Canada Group A results
February 12: Czech Republic 0-5 Canada
February 13: Switzerland 1-5 Canada
February 15: Canada 10-2 France
All games will either be played at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena or the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.
