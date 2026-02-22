Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

When is USA v Canada in Winter Olympics ice hockey final? Start time, TV channel and how to watch gold medal match

It promises to be a great watch after the women’s teams met in their final

(Getty Images)

The men’s ice hockey final between the USA and Canada. at the 2026 Winter Olympics takes place today.

The past three winners of the gold medal have been Finland, Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and Canada, in 2014. Four years before that, in 2010, Canada took home the gold once more, after beating the US in the final in Vancouver.

The USA has 11 medals in total for competition in ice hockey but has not taken home the gold medal since 1980, over 45 years ago. Their only other gold medal came in 1960.

But 2026 will mark the first time since 2014 where NHL players have participated in Olympic ice hockey. Historically the NHL and International Olympic Committee have failed to reach an agreement on allowing NHL players to participate. In both 2018 and 2022 this was the case, affecting the USA, Canada and many other countries.

With the inclusion of the NHL once more, Canada are the favourites for the gold medal in Milan. However, it was the USA that defeated to Canada to win gold in the women’s ice hockey.

Men’s Winter Olympics ice hockey schedule

Final

February 22

Canada vs USA (8.10am ET/1.10pm GMT)

How to watch

The match will be shown on NBC and Peacock in the United States, CBC in Canada and BBC or Discovery+ in the United Kingdom.

Men’s Winter Olympics ice hockey results

Semi-finals

February 20

USA 6-2 Slovakia

February 21

Canada 3-2 Finland

Quarter-finals

February 18

Czech Republic 3-4 Canada

Sweden 1-2 USA

Germany 2-6 Slovakia

Switzerland 2-3 Finland

Play-off round

February 17

Czech Republic 3-2 Denmark

Sweden 5-1 Latvia

Germany 5-1 France

Switzerland 3-0 Italy

USA Group C results

February 12: Latvia 1-5 USA

February 14: USA 6-3 Denmark

February 15: USA 5-1 Germany

Teams have been training at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena ahead of the Games
Teams have been training at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena ahead of the Games (Getty Images)

Canada Group A results

February 12: Czech Republic 0-5 Canada

February 13: Switzerland 1-5 Canada

February 15: Canada 10-2 France

All games will either be played at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena or the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

