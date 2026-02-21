The unmistakeable political edge attached to the USA and Canada’s blockbuster ice hockey final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It is hard to know what hockey-mad Canadians would find less palatable — Donald Trump following through on his rhetoric about annexing their country or losing this weekend’s Olympic men’s hockey final to the United States.

Losing your country or losing a game shouldn't really be a choice but this is Canada, where hockey is the cultural cornerstone.

The sport has long provided an athletic outlet for political tension: the 1972 Summit Series between Canada and the Soviet Union and the Miracle on Ice at the 1980 Winter Olympics remain prime examples.

These two teams of NHL team-mates know there is more than gold on the line in Milan before they jet back across the Atlantic to resume their seasons.

When it comes to hockey, these neighbours are anything but neighbourly — and this is the final neutrals have longed for, a Sunday showdown to bring the Games to a fitting close.

Sport brings people together, the International Olympic Committee loves to say. They'll love the ratings this encounter will score, if not quite the sentiment.

It will be the eighth time they have clashed for men’s Olympic gold, but the first since 2014, when NHL players last competed.

Trump’s comments about Canada — posting memes about his desire to make it the 51st state and referring to its former prime minister, Justin Trudeau, as a “governor” — lend an unmistakable political edge.

When the sides met at last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off, it came at the height of a tariff spat between the countries. The United States won in Montreal, but Canada responded in Boston to claim the overall tournament. One contest was only seconds old before a fight ensued; both anthems were loudly jeered and the atmosphere turned sour.

After the final victory, Trudeau posted: “You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game.”

open image in gallery There is an unmistakeable political edge to this clash ( Getty Images )

While some American athletes at these Games have voiced unease about the political climate at home, the hockey players have embraced the moment.

Conservative commentators have embraced them as “America’s real team”. The USA’s overtime win over Canada in Thursday’s women’s final briefly trended across pro-Trump social media.

There have been well-sourced reports that Trump could make a flying visit if the US made the final, though Canadian prime minister Mark Carney is not expected to attend.

“We’re the best country in the world,” said Matthew Tkachuk. “The greatest honour in the world is wearing this red, white and blue. To do that in an Olympic final, there is nothing better.”

The United States swatted aside Slovakia 6-2 in their semi-final in a dominant display that makes them narrow favourites for gold. In contrast, Canada were pushed hard by Finland before progressing 3–2.

open image in gallery The USA breezed past Slovakia to reach the final ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Canada needed late heroics against Finland to book their place in the gold medal match ( AP )

One Maple Leaf clad fan, leaving the Milano Santaguila, sort of summed it up.

“I'd rather we lost here than lost to them,” he said.

In Canada, hockey is not a sport so much as a civic rite, deeply ingrained in the national identity, but supporters have had their faith tested at these Games.

After a dramatic overtime winner against Czechia in the quarter-finals, they stormed back from two goals down in the semi-final. With 35 seconds remaining, Nathan MacKinnon rescued them.

Star player Sidney Crosby sat out the game after sustaining an injury following a heavy double hit against Czechia. He tested his leg in a closed session but was not cleared to play, with coach Jon Cooper guarded on whether he will return for Sunday’s gold-medal match. Crosby would happily skate on one leg to be there, but Cooper knows he cannot afford passengers.

open image in gallery Sidney Crosby’s involvement in the final is up in the air ( AP )

“That was for Sid,” said MacKinnon.

“He’s a special person and a special clutch player. He’s our captain and he makes it happen. With him not there, we all had to step up.

“I’m trying to play the best I can. It’s difficult out there without Sid. We’re playing for our country and the logo — that’s all the motivation I need.”

Connor McDavid picked up two assists to set the record for points by an NHL player at a single Olympics with 13, while goaltender Jordan Binnington made 15 saves.

open image in gallery Connor McDavid picked up two assists to set the record for points by an NHL player at a single Olympics with 13 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I know we’re putting the country through it, but it will hopefully be worth it in the end,” said McDavid.

“It’s stressful to watch and just as stressful to play, but when you win like that, it’s a lot of fun.”

Crosby has two Olympic gold medals, famously scoring the overtime winner in the 2010 final in Vancouver. At 38, he is no longer in his prime, but his presence could yet prove decisive.

“We have 48 hours to decide,” Cooper said when pressed on Crosby’s involvement. “I’ll tell you he has a better chance of playing in the gold-medal game than he had of playing in the semi-final.”

For Canada, defeat would sting beyond the scoreboard. For the United States, victory would carry a message well beyond Milan.