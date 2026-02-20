Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Johannes Dale-Skjevdal of Norway delivered a flawless performance on the shooting range to clinch victory in the men's biathlon 15km mass start on Friday, securing a record-breaking 17th gold medal for Norway at the Milano-Cortina Winter Games.

This achievement surpasses their own previous national record of 16 golds in a single Games, set at Beijing 2022.

Dale-Skjevdal, a 28-year-old athlete described as hugely talented but often erratic, was the sole biathlete among the 30-man field to hit all 20 targets, paving his way to the top of the podium.

His compatriot, Sturla Holm Laegreid, secured the silver medal, finishing 10.5 seconds behind. The bronze medal went to France's Quentin Fillon Maillet, who dramatically overtook Germany's Philipp Horn on the final lap.

"There's a lot of feelings. Olympic champion. Damn, it's sick, it's a dream... I have no words," Dale-Skjevdal told Norwegian television following his triumph.

open image in gallery Johannes Dale-Skjevdal delivered a flawless shooting performance ( AFP via Getty Images )

The race saw competitors navigate five laps of a 3km course, interspersed with four shooting stages – two from the prone position and two standing. Each missed shot incurred a 150-metre penalty loop.

Challenging conditions, including heavy snowfall the previous day and an unpredictable wind, added an extra layer of difficulty.

Early leaders, France's Emilien Jacquelin and Italy's Tommaso Giacomel, faded from contention, with Giacomel eventually withdrawing due to a pain in his side.

The Norwegians, however, leveraged their experience to gradually assert control over the race.

As the blustery wind intensified, particularly at the third shoot, it caused considerable disruption.

Yet, Dale-Skjevdal maintained his composure, firing another series of perfect shots to establish a lead over Laegreid.

With Horn in third and Fillon Maillet close behind, Dale-Skjevdal's fourth perfect series ultimately secured his gold.

With Laegreid comfortably holding the silver position, the focus shifted to the intense battle for bronze, where Fillon Maillet made his decisive move with 1.2km remaining, surging past Horn on a long, curving downhill stretch to claim the final medal.