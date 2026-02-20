Eve Muirhead hopes ‘Super Saturday’ can seal Team GB’s best ever Winter Olympics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Great Britain Chef de Mission Eve Muirhead hopes a “Super Saturday” grand finale can put the seal on the nation’s best ever Winter Olympics.

Bruce Mouat’s men’s curling team and ski halfpipe star Zoe Atkin both go for gold in Cortina and Livigno respectively on a day that could once again send records tumbling.

Britain’s best medal haul at a single Winter Games is five in both 2014 and 2018 – and Mouat and Atkin could ensure Team GB match that tally in gold medals alone.

Muirhead told the Press Association: “I’m really looking forward to ‘Super Saturday’.

I think it’s important that we keep the momentum. We want to finish the Games on a high.

“One thing I came out here to do was make sure we had the same energy from start to finish and we’ll make sure we are doing that tomorrow.”

Skeleton star Matt Weston sparked the gold-rush last week before partnering Tabby Stoecker to also clinch gold in the mixed team event.

Over the Dolomites in Livigno, Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale shrugged off poor individual performances to soar to mixed team snowboard cross gold at Livigno Snow Park.

Victories for Mouat and Atkin could help shunt Great Britain alongside Winter Olympic giants like Austria, Japan and China in the medals table, which is usually ordered by number of golds.

Mouat’s men had to cash in a few favours to wriggle out of the round-robin but responded with a stunning win over favourites Switzerland in their semi-final on Thursday.

Meanwhile Atkin, who came into the Games having won the superpipe competition at last month’s Aspen X Games, eclipsed Chinese superstar Eileeen Gu to qualify for Saturday night’s final in first place.