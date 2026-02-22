The special meaning behind the USA’s golden moment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It wasn’t a miracle, but for Canada it comes close to a national calamity.

Jack Hughes’ overtime winner settled this bad-tempered, neighbourly dispute as the United States won Olympic hockey gold for the first time in nearly half a century.

Back in 1980, it was Herb Brooks’ ragtag college kids who beat the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War in the ‘Miracle on Ice’ in Lake Placid.

This time it was a stacked team of multi-millionaire NHL all-stars that left Canada shattered and shell-shocked, US goaltender Connor Hellebuyck standing resolute to repel all but one of the 42 shots fired in his direction.

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

Matt Boldy gave the US a first-period lead, which was cancelled out only when Cale Makar finally broke Hellebuyck’s resolve.

Hughes’ older brother, Quinn, was the overtime hero in the quarter-final against Sweden, and his sibling seized his moment just 101 seconds into overtime.

All eyes then turned from the ice to social media, where the Canadian prime minister congratulated the winners, followed seconds later by a chest-thumping, all-capitals post on Truth Social.

This match was always going to be a political puck.

After an Olympics that saw some US athletes' express feelings of embarrassment about representing their country, given the political climate back home, Hughes did not hold back.

“It doesn’t matter about the goal, this is just an unbelievable team and an unbelievable win,” he said.

“This is all about our country. I love the USA, I love our team-mates and I’m so proud to be American.

“We didn’t stop fighting, didn’t stop believing. We’re here because of Hellebuyck — he was our best player by a mile.

“It was just a ballsy, gutsy win. That’s American hockey right there. This was all for the country.

“They probably outplayed us a little bit but our goalie stood on his head, we both have skilled players, so anything can happen. Playing to break the golden drought with this group of guys is just an unbelievable moment.”

open image in gallery United States' Jack Hughes scored the winning goal in overtime ( AP )

Brooks famously refused to bend to pressure to pick a different team in Lake Placid, and his 2026 successor, Mike Sullivan, was equally determined, leaving four of the NHL’s top scorers at home to select the balanced and experienced roster assembled here.

Canada were without talismanic captain Sidney Crosby, who famously scored the overtime winner against the US in the 2010 final, after failing another pre-skate fitness test. The impact of his quarter-final injury against Czechia will be debated for years in a country where hockey just means more.

Crosby’s protégé Nathan MacKinnon, who scored the late power-play winner in the semi-final, crucially missed a wide-open net to win it in the third period — a chance he would take 19 times out of 20 back home with the Colorado Avalanche.

“It was difficult not to play — it’s not easy to watch,” admitted Crosby.

“We played an incredible game. We competed so hard and did so many things right. Just one important thing didn’t go our way. I thought we’d find a way and it’s just too bad we didn’t get the result we all wanted, for the team and everyone watching.”

open image in gallery Canada lost their first gold medal match at an Olympics since 1994 ( AFP via Getty Images )

This was the eighth time these bitter rivals had clashed in an Olympic final and the first time since 1960 that the US had won — a lot of years of hurt.

The victory secured the US their first Olympic hockey double, following their 2–1 overtime win against Canada in the women’s final.

Just moments after the win, Brady Tkachuk came onto the ice with the US jersey of Johnny Gaudreau, who would almost certainly have been part of this team but was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver two years ago.

Gaudreau’s number 13 jersey has been hanging in the United States locker room since the start of the tournament and members of his family were watching at the Milano Santaguila.

“This win is for him and them,” said Tkachuk.

open image in gallery United States' Zach Werenski poses with Noa, the daughter of late player Johnny Gaudreau, ( AP )

“These are some of the best moments I’ve ever felt. I’m proud of the resilience. I’m proud of how we handled adversity, and how that belief never wandered and never wavered.

“Unless it’s game seven of the Stanley Cup, that’s the biggest game I’ll ever play. I know I’m going to speak on behalf of a lot of guys — this is the most fun two weeks I’ve almost ever had in my life.”

NHL players spent 12 years watching the Olympics at home as their league, the International Ice Hockey Federation and the NHL Players’ Association struggled to reach an agreement.

“We’re going to be back in 2030, I know that, and we want to win again — because this feels so good,” added Hughes.

It was not Lake Placid, and it was not a miracle but for American hockey it may prove just as significant.