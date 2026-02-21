Winter Olympics medal table: Current standings for Team GB ahead of final events
Follow the medal count at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy as Team GB try to add a couple of late podium finishes to boost their haul
The 2026 Winter Olympics is nearing its end in northern Italy as Milan-Cortina plays host to the century-old sporting event.
Norway are historically the most successful nation in the Winter Games and the Norwegians have once again romped away at the top the medal table, having already exceeded the 16 golds they claimed in Beijing four years ago, four more than second-placed Germany.
The USA are in prime position to claim second int he medal table, although host nation Italy and the Netherlands are not too far behind.
Team GB set a target of winning four to eight medals this time around and are guaranteed to reach at least the lower end of that range with three golds already in the bag, thanks to a brilliant double on ‘Super Sunday’, and Bruce Mouat’s men’s curling rink guaranteed at least a silver when they compete in the final on Saturday evening. Zoe Atkins will hope to make it five medals after qualifying top of the freestyle skiing halfpipe standings.
Here are the latest standings from Milan-Cortina 2026:
Milano Cortina 2026 got underway on 4 February, with the opening ceremony two days later on 6 February, and will run until the closing ceremony on 22 February, with 116 medal events across the 19 days in Italy.
The events are split up into four main geographical zones: Milano (hosting the ceremonies and sports such as ice hockey, speed skating and figure skating), Valtellina (hosting freestyle skiing and snowboard events among others), Cortina (home of the women's Alpine skiing and ice sports such as curling , skeleton and luge) and Val di Fiemme (where the ski jumping and cross-country skiing will take place).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks