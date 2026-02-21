Winter Olympics live: Team GB chase curling glory in men’s final as Zoe Atkin goes for halfpipe gold
Great Britain face Canada in the men’s curling final hoping to go one better than they managed in Beijing four years ago
Great Britain will hope to end their 102-year wait for Winter Olympic curling gold as Bruce Mouat’s rink seek revenge against Canada in Cortina.
Team GB’s men slumped to a 9-5 defeat by Canada on Tuesday evening following the controversy that erupted over the weekend with cheating accusations made against the Canadian team, but they hit back in style against the USA on Wednesday afternoon, winning 9-2 after just six ends to remain in the hunt for a medal.
The British quartet then saw off Switzerland 8-5 in the semi-finals to guarantee at least silver - which they won in Beijing four years ago - and now have the chance to write themselves into Olympic folklore.
GB’s Zoe Atkin will also chase glory in the freeski halfpipe as she looks to pip longtime rival and defending champion Eileen Gu of China to gold, entering the final as the top qualifier.
Follow all the action from the Winter Olympics in our live blog below:
Will it be 'Super Saturday' for Team GB?
Great Britain will hope to end their 102-year wait for Winter Olympic curling gold as Bruce Mouat’s rink seek revenge against Canada in Cortina.
Team GB’s men slumped to a 9-5 defeat by Canada on Tuesday evening following the controversy that erupted over the weekend with cheating accusations made against the Canadian team, but they hit back in style against the USA on Wednesday afternoon, winning 9-2 after just six ends to remain in the hunt for a medal.
The British quartet then saw off Switzerland 8-5 in the semi-finals to guarantee at least silver - which they won in Beijing four years ago - and now have the chance to write themselves into Olympic folklore.
GB’s Zoe Atkin will also chase glory in the freeski halfpipe as she looks to pip longtime rival and defending champion Eileen Gu of China to gold, entering the final as the top qualifier.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Winter Olympics.
Team GB are going for gold on multiple fronts tonight - Bruce Mouat’s rink are looking to deliver curling glory in the men’s final while Zoe Atkin chases history in the freeski halfpipe.
We’ll bring you all the build-up and action throughout the day!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks