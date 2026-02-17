GB curlers slump to defeat against Canada to leave semi-final qualification on a knife edge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The polite and chivalrous world of curling was dragged through the mud this week, rocked by a cheating scandal and cries of foul play. Sweden’s Oskar Eriksson accused Canada’s Marc Kennedy of cheating; the latter was so incensed by the accusation that he went on an expletive-laden rant in his opponent’s face, only for videos to emerge supporting the Swede entirely.

World Curling eventually stepped in, attempting to calm the controversy with additional umpiring measures, which caught out Canada’s women’s team and Britain’s men, before backing off again, returning to the status quo of players largely self-refereeing.

That gentleman’s agreement was in place for Tuesday’s penultimate round of group stage matches, and although spectators watched eagerly for any sign of illegal double-touching, there was no flinging of cheating allegations or mutterings of suspicion.

Instead, under the lights in Cortina’s Curling Olympic Stadium, was something much simpler: good old-fashioned sporting nationalism.

The match of the night was Italy against the US, with both still in with a chance of making the semi-finals. The US sat in fifth place, with a 4-3 record; Italy a place behind and with three wins and losses each. The old arena had the feel of the San Siro, with crowds of Italian ultras banging on the wooden slats and stamping on the metal grates underfoot at every stone thrown.

Italy’s quartet gesticulated to the fans to up the volume even more; the US’ Aidan Oldenburg opted to play the villain, encouraging the boos and jeers. American Daniel Casper did himself no favours when he slipped and fell on his backside on the ice; shouts of “It-al-ia” drowned out the standard “U-S-A” that accompanies any sporting event.

With all that happening on the next sheet over, Team GB tried to get on with things.

The Beijing silver medallists have found themselves in a tighter corner than they would have expected going into this tournament. This had looked like a must-win game before results went in their favour earlier on Tuesday, with the USA – who GB face in their final round robin game – and Germany losing.

That good fortune gave them a little more breathing room tonight, but it was hardly the position anyone thought the reigning world champions would be in.

And they made a poor start, with an error by Bruce Mouat with his first stone allowing Canada to go 2-0 up after the first end. A double takeout by Canada in the second end restricted GB to just one point, before Mouat responded in kind in the third end to keep within reach of Canada’s 3-1 lead.

The USA's Aidan Oldenburg played the pantomime villain but to no avail ( Getty Images )

Kennedy was disappointed in the fourth end as he called for the measuring compass to come out, to determine which side was closer to the house, and Eriksson may have derived some satisfaction from the result: Britain took two to level proceedings.

Kennedy made a major error in the fifth end, knocking his own stone out of play to leave GB lying three up, but skip Brad Jacobs snuck back in, drawing into the middle to gain a point and put Canada back in front, 4-3 at the break.

A beautiful stone by Mouat, nestled on the button, meant GB went ahead for the first time in the game in the sixth end, with Canada’s mistakes – this time an error by Jacobs – allowing them back in.

But momentum rapidly swung the other way. In the seventh end a pile-up of errors meant Mouat had to take out three stones, and he only managed one. Jacobs – the 2014 Olympic champion – made up for his earlier clanger with a brilliant final throw, lodging dead in the centre of the house, to score three.

With Canada 7-5 up going into the final three ends GB’s mistakes started to pile up. Canada sat four up inside the house and Bobby Lammie landed a crucial yellow short of the rings, with Mouat drawing too short as well and failing to put pressure on Jacobs’ final shot. Another point to Canada extended their advantage to 8-5.

Pandemonium erupted as Italy cemented an 8-5 win over the USA, which helpfully overshadowed GB conceding 9-5 after the ninth end.

It leaves the 2022 silver medallists hanging on by a thread after four defeats, needing to beat the USA in their final round robin clash on Wednesday, and hoping that other results will go their way in order to squeak into the semi-finals.

Canada waved to their faithful high up in the stands, while GB snuck away, dreams of defending or improving on that medal dented, if not crushed entirely.