Orlando Bloom poses with actor dressed as his ex Katy Perry at Halloween party

Orlando Bloom has raised eyebrows after he posed with an actor who was dressed as his ex-fiancée Katy Perry at a Halloween party.

Bloom, 48, was seen in a skeleton costume posing in a photo shared by Rachel Lynn Matthews, 32, who was decked out in a black wig and a blue jumpsuit similar to the one Perry wore during her excursion to space with Blue Origin in April.

In another photo from Halloween, Matthews recreated the famous moment that Perry, 41, kissed the ground immediately after returning from the controversial 11-minute flight to space. “TAKE UP SPACE!!” the actor captioned the picture.

While rumors are circulating that Bloom and the Happy Death Day actor are dating, there is no evidence suggesting they had met before taking the picture together at Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun’s annual Halloween bash in Los Angeles. Bloom’s representatives have not returned The Independent’s request for comment.

Bloom and Perry announced their split with a joint statement in July after nine years together.

open image in gallery Orlando Bloom was pictured at a Halloween party with actor Rachel Lynn Matthews, who was dressed as his ex Katy Perry ( @rachellynnmatthews/Instagram )

open image in gallery Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry announced their split in July after nine years together ( Getty Images )

“Representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” the statement read.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.” The couple welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.

Following their breakup, Perry has started dating former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau as she wraps up her global Lifetimes Tour. The unlikely couple first sparked romance rumors after they were seen dining together at a restaurant in Montreal in July.

open image in gallery Actor Rachel Lynn Matthews dressed as Katy Perry during her infamous excursion to space in April ( @rachellynnmatthews/Instagram )

open image in gallery Katy Perry kissed the ground after she returned from her 11-minute flight to space ( Blue Origin/YouTube/PA Wire )

After the pair were spotted kissing on Perry’s yacht last month, the couple went public by holding hands during a date night in Paris.

Perry alluded to her romance while performing in London on her tour, telling the crowd: “London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school? No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore.”

Trudeau announced his separation from his wife of 18 years in August 2023. Earlier this year, he stepped down from his role as Canada’s leader following a decade in office.

open image in gallery Katy Perry and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau have recently taken their relationship public ( Getty )

Neither Trudeau nor Perry have spoken publicly about their relationship, but the politician referenced the superstar’s infamous 2015 Super Bowl halftime show for his Halloween costume this year, dressing as the “left shark” that went viral after her performance.