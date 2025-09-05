Orlando Bloom breaks silence on Katy Perry split months after attending Bezos wedding solo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Orlando Bloom has spoken out for the first time following his split from longtime partner Katy Perry.

The two, who share a five-year-old daughter, Daisy, announced their break-up in July via a joint statement, just days after Bloom attended Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s lavish Italy wedding to Lauren Sanchez alone while Perry continued on her Lifetimes world tour, fueling split rumors.

Bloom, 48, gave an update Friday during a conversation with Today co-host Craig Melvin while promoting his new film The Cut.

Asked by Melvin how he’s doing on the heels of the “personal changes” in his life, Bloom said: “I'm great, man. I'm so grateful.

“We have the most beautiful daughter. You know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it.

open image in gallery Orlando Bloom attended Jeff Bezos’s wedding without Katy Perry - and now has spoken out about their split. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“And we're great,” he seemingly added about his relationship co-parenting with Perry. “We're going to be great. Nothing but love.”

The couple’s split was announced July 4 in a joint statement that noted the two “have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.”

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be on raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

The pair began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty and welcomed their daughter in 2020. Bloom also has a 13-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Bloom and Perry, 40, had previously split for about a year in 2017, and announced they were taking “respectful but loving space,” with Bloom later proposing in 2019 after they rekindled their bond.

open image in gallery The couple’s split was announced July 4 in a joint statement that noted the two ‘have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.’ ( Getty Images )

Days after confirming their break-up, the two were seen on a yacht in Italy with Bezos and Sanchez.

Perry was pictured walking around the boat in a black bikini, while one image captured Bloom playfully throwing Daisy into the air. Later, the former couple were photographed taking a walk in Capri together with their daughter.

In the months since, Perry has been linked to former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. The two were seen dining at Montreal restaurant Le Violon on Perry’s night off from her tour. The two reportedly shared several dishes, including lobster, while sipping cocktails. Security guards were reportedly stationed nearby, keeping a subtle eye on the two through mirrored glass.

Trudeau then was spotted beaming and singing along to Perry’s greatest hits at the singer’s Bell Centre stop on her Lifetimes tour. Sporting a dark-colored T-shirt and wrist watch, Trudeau, 53, reportedly busted out some dance moves and mouthed the lyrics to several songs, according to fans in attendance who captured him enjoying the show.