Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted sharing an intimate moment on the pop star’s yacht over the weekend, seemingly confirming speculation about their relationship.

The unlikely couple were first seen spending time together less than a month after Perry announced her split from ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, on July 4 this year.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Sunday, Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, could be seen kissing and embracing on the yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

“She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out,” a reported witness to the encounter told the Mail.

“I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm, and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Perry and Trudeau for comment.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted kissing on the pop star’s yacht ( Getty )

It comes after the two were seen dining together at the Montreal, Canada, restaurant Le Violon at the end of July.

The following night, the former Canadian Prime Minister was spotted in the crowd at Perry’s concert in the city with his teenage daughter. The “Firework” singer was performing as part of her Lifetime Tour, which is scheduled to conclude at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park on December 7.

Perry and Bloom, 48, who were together for almost a decade, announced their split in a joint statement.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” the statement read.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter [Daisy Dove, 4½] with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

Trudeau, meanwhile, announced his separation from his wife of 18 years, former model and TV host Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, in August 2023. They were married in 2005 and share three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

He stepped down from his role as prime minister earlier this year after a decade in office.

A Canadian source told People magazine in August that Trudeau and Perry were “interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes.

“She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer Prime Minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common.”