Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau take romance public with date night in Paris

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have taken their relationship public after being spotted kissing on the pop star’s yacht earlier this month.

The “Firework” singer, 41, and the former prime minister of Canada, 53, were filmed leaving the famous Le Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris on Saturday — Perry’s birthday.

In footage shared by TMZ, the pair exited the venue hand in hand, with Perry wearing a bold red dress and the politician in a casual dark suit.

Outside, paparazzi serenaded the singer with “Happy Birthday” as a fan handed her a single red rose.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in July after they were seen dining together at a restaurant in Montreal, Canada.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first sparked romance rumors in July this year ( Getty )

The following night, Trudeau was spotted in the crowd at Perry’s Lifetime Tour concert in the city with his teenage daughter.

In photos obtained by multiple outlets earlier this month, the pair could be seen kissing and embracing on the singer’s yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

Two days later, Perry alluded to the romance while performing at London’s O2 arena, telling the crowd: “London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school? No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore.”

Perry later received an engagement proposal from a fan on stage, to which she replied: “I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago.”

Perry announced her split from British actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, on July 4.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” the former couple shared in a statement.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

Trudeau, meanwhile, announced his separation from his wife of 18 years, former model and TV host Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, in August 2023. They were married in 2005 and share three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

He stepped down as prime minister earlier this year after a decade in office.

Perry was previously married to the controversial British comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.