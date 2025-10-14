Katy Perry alludes to Justin Trudeau kiss with pointed comment at London show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It didn’t take long for Katy Perry to address her romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after pictures of the pair went viral over the weekend.

In photos obtained by multiple outlets Sunday, Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, could be seen kissing and embracing on the pop star’s yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

The singer was performing at the O2 Arena in London on Monday, where she told her audience: “London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school? No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore.”

Perry announced her split from British actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, on July 4 this year.

In footage shared by The Sun, Perry later received an engagement proposal from a fan on-stage, to which she replied: “I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago.”

Katy Perry appeared to address her romance with Justin Trudeau in London ( Getty )

Perry’s representatives did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

The “Firework” singer and Trudeau first sparked dating rumors in late July when they were seen dining together at a restaurant in Montreal, Canada.

The following night, the ex-PM was spotted in the crowd at Perry’s concert in the city with his teenage daughter. Perry is currently performing on her global Lifetime Tour, which is scheduled to conclude at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park on December 7.

Perry and Bloom, 48, who were together for almost a decade, announced their split in a joint statement.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” the statement read.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter [Daisy Dove, 4½] with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

Trudeau, meanwhile, announced his separation from his wife of 18 years, former model and TV host Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, in August 2023. They were married in 2005 and share three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

He stepped down as prime minister earlier this year after a decade in office.

Perry was previously married to the controversial British comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.