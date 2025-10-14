Katy Perry alludes to Justin Trudeau kiss with pointed comment at London show
Perry and Trudeau were photographed kissing on the singer’s yacht over the weekend
It didn’t take long for Katy Perry to address her romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after pictures of the pair went viral over the weekend.
In photos obtained by multiple outlets Sunday, Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, could be seen kissing and embracing on the pop star’s yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.
The singer was performing at the O2 Arena in London on Monday, where she told her audience: “London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school? No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore.”
Perry announced her split from British actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, on July 4 this year.
In footage shared by The Sun, Perry later received an engagement proposal from a fan on-stage, to which she replied: “I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago.”
Perry’s representatives did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment.
The “Firework” singer and Trudeau first sparked dating rumors in late July when they were seen dining together at a restaurant in Montreal, Canada.
The following night, the ex-PM was spotted in the crowd at Perry’s concert in the city with his teenage daughter. Perry is currently performing on her global Lifetime Tour, which is scheduled to conclude at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park on December 7.
Perry and Bloom, 48, who were together for almost a decade, announced their split in a joint statement.
“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” the statement read.
“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter [Daisy Dove, 4½] with love, stability, and mutual respect.”
Trudeau, meanwhile, announced his separation from his wife of 18 years, former model and TV host Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, in August 2023. They were married in 2005 and share three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.
He stepped down as prime minister earlier this year after a decade in office.
Perry was previously married to the controversial British comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.
