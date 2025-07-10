Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Orlando Bloom has shared a rare photo with his ex-fiancée Katy Perry, only days after they confirmed their breakup.

On July 3, representatives for Perry and Bloom confirmed their split, noting they would “continue to be seen together as a family.” They’ve appeared to do just that, with the former couple and their four-year-old daughter, Daisy, later spotted on a yacht in Italy.

On Wednesday, the Pirates of the Caribbean posted a rare picture of his family, which included Perry, from their trip to Europe.

In the 11th image of his Instagram photo dump, Daisy was sitting on Bloom’s shoulders, while she leaned her head onto her mother, who was smiling next to her. Along with Daisy, whose face was covered with a heart emoji, Bloom posed with his 14-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The sweet snap of the family was captured on a boat, with a pink and yellow sunset in the background.

Orland Bloom smiling with ex Katy Perry, their daughter Daisy, and his son Flynn ( Instagram/@orlandobloom )

Elsewhere in the photo series, Bloom shared a snap of him and Flynn posing on a balcony, while Daisy stood in front with her head down. Flynn’s face was covered with a blue heart emoji.

The Lord of the Rings star simply captioned his post with, “Dump 4 ya,” alongside a purple heart emoji.

When Page Six captured Bloom and Perry in Italy, they were visiting their friends, Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez. The “Firework” singer was pictured walking around a yacht in a black bikini, while another image showed Bloom playfully throwing Daisy into the air. Later, the former couple were photographed taking a walk in Capri together with their daughter.

Perry and Bloom began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty. They split for about a year in 2017 and announced they were taking “respectful but loving space.” They then rekindled their relationship before Bloom proposed in front of Perry’s friends and family in 2019. The following year, they welcomed their only child together, Daisy.

Before the breakup was publicly confirmed, Bloom shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Stories about feeling alone. His post included a screenshot of an article about psychiatrist Carl Jung, highlighting one of his quotes in a separate post.

It read: “Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself.”

Bloom posted another quote in a follow-up post: “We are not what happened to us, we are what we choose to become.”

Meanwhile, Perry took the stage at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on June 30 for the last show in Australia on her Lifetimes World Tour. In a fan-shared video on X, Perry, with tears in her eyes, formed her hands into a heart shape as tears welled in her eyes.

“Thank you for always being there for me, Australia. It means the world,” she told the audience, before taking a deep breath. “Now let’s sing ‘Firework!’”