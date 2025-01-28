Drew Barrymore and Orlando Bloom star in MSC Cruises’ debut Super Bowl ad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MSC Cruises is looking to score in the US cruise market with the launch of its first-ever Super Bowl advert.

The cruise brand has recruited Hollywood stars Drew Barrymore and Orlando Bloom to feature in its 60-second Big Game commercial, which highlights its soon-to-be launched

Airing during the Super Bowl on 9 February, viewers will see the two actors taking a holiday aboard MSC World America.

In a teaser ad, produced by creative agencyHighdive, Barrymore and Bloom commandeer the piano in MSC’s premium Yacht Club Top Sail Lounge on the ship.

Bloom offers his critique as Barrymore belts out her best rendition of “Holiday,” which is also the new campaign’s musical signature.

Suzanne Salas, executive vice president of marketing, ecommerce and sales for MSC Cruises USA, said: “The fun dynamic between Drew and Orlando in our Big Game commercial is a great representation of MSC World America –which combines European design and authentic experiences with everything Americans have come to expect from a cruise – to offer an unmatched vacation.

“We want to give America a glimpse of all the unique features our new ship has to offer, through Drew and Orlando’s eyes of course.”

MSC World America will be the brand’s largest ship to serve the North American market when it launches this April.

The ship features the trademark World Promenade as well as seven different districts including 19 dining venues and the only Eataly restaurant at sea

Passengers will also find areas not available on other MSC Cruises ships such as the All Stars Sports Bar and The Loft comedy club.

Families have been catered for with The Harbour, a new outdoor venue featuring the Cliffhanger over-water swing ride, a ropes course, a water park, a playground, relaxation areas and complimentary grab-and-go dining.

For a premium experience, the luxuryMSC Yacht Club area will be the largest in the fleet.

MSC World America’s first itineraries will be from the line’s new terminal at PortMiami to the Caribbean.

It will offer sailings from Galveston Texas later this year and to Alaska in the summer of 2026.