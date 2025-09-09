Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nikki Glaser has opened up on the far-reaching impacts of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement.

The 41-year-old comedian — who is a major Swiftie — recalled her reaction to Swift and Kelce’s viral engagement during an interview Sunday with Entertainment Tonight on the MTV VMAs red carpet.

“I woke up from a nap and my phone was blown up. I thought someone had died,” she told the publication. “It's the best news.”

“I'm not one to say I saw it coming, but it's just very obvious to me that this was going to be lasting forever. And after watching that interview on New Heights, that's the kind of guy that you want your best friend to be with,” she added, referring to Swift’s appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce’s podcast, which aired two weeks before she announced the engagement.

Glaser went on to discuss how she feels like she’s “friends with [Swift] parasocially,” since she’s such a big fan.

Nikki Glaser has spoken out about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement ( Getty Images )

“I feel like every Swiftie couldn't have been happier just to see her celebrated in that way and just shown off in that way,” Glaser continued. “He's obsessed with her, and that's what every girl deserves, and every guy deserves.”

The TV host argued then argued that Swift and Kelce’s relationship is going to affect other people’s relationships.

"I think it's gonna ruin some relationships, to be honest,” she said. "Because I think a lot of people watched that and were like, 'I deserve that. I deserve that type of enthusiasm, and I deserve that kind of person who celebrates me in that way.' I think there's a lot of people watching it like, 'Maybe I deserve better.’”

She further argued that the “All Too Well” singer “raised the bar for young women” to feel like they can do and deserve, throughout both their personal and professional lives.

“So I think even romantically, she's raising the bar. I'm so happy for her,” Glaser concluded.

Glaser is notorious for speaking about how much she loves Swift. In December, the Golden Globe host revealed she spent “close to $100,000” to attend 22 shows on Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour.

“I want to be clear that we’re including travel expenses, hotels, and me also flying and putting up everyone that I would invite to go with me, plus tickets, plus merch,” she told People at the time.

After two years of dating, Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on August 26. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the “Fortnight” singer wrote, alongside a series of photos showing Kelce on one knee under an arch of roses in the centre of a garden.

During last week’s episode of New Heights, Kelce officially broke his silence about his engagement.

“I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something and all the posts and all the excitement that's been going on,” the Kansas City Chiefs star told his brother. “It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with.”