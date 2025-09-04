Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Travis Kelce on his engagement to Taylor Swift: ‘I got one more ring’

Three-time Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce was asked how life has changed since he announced his engagement to Taylor Swift

Mauricio Savarese
Thursday 04 September 2025 15:50 EDT
(Getty)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl winner, has playfully addressed his recent engagement to pop superstar Taylor Swift, quipping about the new "ring" in his life. His comments came as he prepared for an international game in Brazil, under an intense spotlight.

At a news conference in Sao Paulo ahead of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kelce quipped, "I got one more ring for it," adding, "Life has been fun." He also noted, "I love when the lights are bright," though he did not confirm whether Swift would attend the match at NeoQuimica Arena. Neither the NFL nor Corinthians, the stadium's owning football club, confirmed her attendance, despite Brazilian media reports of local TV stations preparing for the possibility.

Kelce acknowledged the significant increase in public attention since his engagement, stating he is accustomed to having "a lot more eyes" on his activities and understands what it means to "live life on a high." His coach, Andy Reid, earlier praised the veteran tight end's efforts during the offseason, asserting that the off-field attention has not altered Kelce as a player. The couple was first seen publicly since announcing their engagement last week at a college football game.

(Instagram/@taylorswift)

Despite the 12-hour flight to Sao Paulo, Kelce expressed enthusiasm for playing an international game. "We are trying to take this game worldwide," he stated, emphasizing the sport's growing global appeal. "We have a good following here. That matters too."

Recommended

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in