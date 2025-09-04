Travis Kelce on his engagement to Taylor Swift: ‘I got one more ring’
Three-time Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce was asked how life has changed since he announced his engagement to Taylor Swift
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl winner, has playfully addressed his recent engagement to pop superstar Taylor Swift, quipping about the new "ring" in his life. His comments came as he prepared for an international game in Brazil, under an intense spotlight.
At a news conference in Sao Paulo ahead of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kelce quipped, "I got one more ring for it," adding, "Life has been fun." He also noted, "I love when the lights are bright," though he did not confirm whether Swift would attend the match at NeoQuimica Arena. Neither the NFL nor Corinthians, the stadium's owning football club, confirmed her attendance, despite Brazilian media reports of local TV stations preparing for the possibility.
Kelce acknowledged the significant increase in public attention since his engagement, stating he is accustomed to having "a lot more eyes" on his activities and understands what it means to "live life on a high." His coach, Andy Reid, earlier praised the veteran tight end's efforts during the offseason, asserting that the off-field attention has not altered Kelce as a player. The couple was first seen publicly since announcing their engagement last week at a college football game.
Despite the 12-hour flight to Sao Paulo, Kelce expressed enthusiasm for playing an international game. "We are trying to take this game worldwide," he stated, emphasizing the sport's growing global appeal. "We have a good following here. That matters too."
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl