Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood hints at band’s 2025 tour setlist
Bassist reveals that the band have taken a ‘busking attitude’ when it comes to working out which songs they’ll play at the new shows
Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood has disclosed that the band are still working on finalising the setlist for what will be their first UK and European tour in seven years.
The band recently confirmed that they will play a series of shows in November this year, not long after mysterious flyers alluding to a Radiohead tour appeared in various European cities.
Greenwood has now revealed on the Adam Buxton Podcast that he and his bandmates are taking a “busking attitude” when it comes to working out which songs from their nine-album discography they could perform.
“We’ll play anything in any order, at any time,” the musician said. “It’s going to be the first time I think we’ve done shows where we haven’t got new material to play as work in progress.”
While Radiohead haven’t released new music since their 2016 LP, A Mood Shaped Pool, they still have over 160 songs to choose from.
“I think it’s going to be a mix set. I think we’ve, like, whittled it down to about 70 songs,” Greenwood said, though he pointed out that he and his brother, guitarist Jonny Greenwood, don’t have much say in the matter. “Me and my brother are not on the setlist committee, we’re not allowed, because we’re too indecisive.”
He added: “I think we’re still a band where people might want to know what might happen next. We’re very lucky to have that.”
In a message addressing the band’s upcoming tour, the band’s drummer, Philip Selway said last week, “After a seven year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us.”
“It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates,” he added. “For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead.”
While tickets are not yet available for purchase, the band is scheduled to perform 20 arena shows across London, Berlin, Madrid, Bologna, and Copenhagen.
Fans had to pre-register on Radiohead’s website before 7 September in order to “reduce competition from bots and ticket touts”, the band said. Tickets will become available on Friday 12 September, with an unlock code sent out to successful fans who registered in time.
